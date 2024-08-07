The Dombivli woman and her friends allegedly blackmailed and harassed the 42-year-old victim following which he hanged himself at his home in Dombivli area on December 20, 2023

Police have registered an FIR against a 31-year-old Dombivli woman and three of her male friends for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, a case was registered on Monday against the Dombivli woman and three other persons under legal provisions for abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and common intention, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

In another case, police probing the murder of a speech and hearing impaired man in Mumbai have found a video purportedly showing a person hitting the victim and it is being examined, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

It is suspected that out of the two accused arrested in the case on Monday, one made a video call to someone during the incident, he said.

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent the two accused, Shivjeet Singh and Jay Chawda, who are also speech and hearing impaired, in police custody till August 12, they said, reported PTI.

The incident came to light on Monday when a Railway Protection Force constable noticed a man with a big trolley bag on platform no 11 of Dadar station.

He was taken into custody on suspicion and the body was found after the bag was searched. The deceased was identified as Arshad Ali Sadique Ali Shaikh (30), a resident of Kalina in Santacruz, according to police, reported PTI.

Shaikh was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, they said.

The murder took place after a fight over a woman, an official earlier said.

In the video which has surfaced, a person is seen hitting the victim. The clip is being examined for further probe into the case, the police said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting teenage girls residing in the housing complex, where he lived, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The accused, Sonu Jagdishprasad Mishra, was arrested hours after the incident on Monday at Kasheli in Bhiwandi taluka, he said, reported PTI.

"Mishra allegedly took a few children in the building to the terrace late evening, where he inappropriately touched some teenage girls," the official of Narpoli police station said.

(With inputs from PTI)