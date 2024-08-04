Maharashtra: 19-year-old teenager kidnapped, robbed in Thane; two held

A group of six persons allegedly demanded money from the complainant after showing him a screenshot, claiming the "transfer" of cryptocurrency

The Thane Police in Maharashtra on Sunday arrested two persons after a 19-year-old teenager was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed, an official said, reported the PTI.

The teen is a resident of Thane city and on Saturday a group of six persons allegedly demanded money from the complainant after showing him a screenshot, claiming the "transfer" of cryptocurrency, as per the PTI.

When the complainant refused to give them any money, the six bundled him into a vehicle and took him near a bridge on the Mumbra bypass. They thrashed him and snatched the Rs 3,000 he was carrying, the official said citing the FIR, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Babu Kaif, Arshad Adil Ansari, Amir Khan, Akib Arif Khan, Mohammad Adil Ansari, and Farhan Sheikh. They also allegedly forced the 19-year-old to say on camera that he owed them money before letting him go, according to the PTI.

Arshad and Akib have been arrested and a search is on to track down the others, said the station house officer of Naupada police station.

Mumbai Police bust gang of cellphone thieves; 3 held, 59 handsets seized

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Mumbai Police have arrested three members of a gang, including a woman, allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones and recovered 59 handsets from them, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Based on information that the crime suspects were coming down a bridge in front of the Mega Mall in Andheri area, a trap was laid and the accused were taken into custody on Saturday, the official said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Afzal Mushtaq Shah (19), Sabir Irfan Khan (30) and Urmila Prakash Morya alias Pinky (35). The gang had allegedly committed such thefts at different locations in the city, he said.

The police recovered 59 mobile phones from their possession, the official said, the PTI reported.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, he added.

