Zeeshan Siddique. File Pic/X

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique from was among 8 people booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly obstructing government officials from carrying out a survey in Bandra, the police said, reported the PTI.

The police have registered a case against Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seven others for obstructing Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials from carrying out a survey, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra East in Mumbai, he said.

"While the survey was being conducted, MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seven others obstructed the officials from doing their work," the police official said, according to the PTI.

Based on a complaint filed by the SRA officials, a case was registered at the Kherwadi police station against Siddique and others on the charge of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, he said, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

Zeeshan Siddique represents the Bandra East assembly constituency in Mumbai. He is a first-time MLA.

Zeeshan's father, Baba Siddique, is a former MLA, who represented the Bandra West constituency. Representing the upscale western suburb of Bandra West for multiple terms, the veteran minority leader secured a party candidature for his son from Bandra East after conceding the segment to the BJP. Zeeshan emerged victorious in the three-way battle in 2019, becoming one of the youngest MLAs. However, he has faced conflicts with some senior party members while heading the city Congress youth wing.

Baba Siddique was earlier with the Congress, but switched to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

Formally announcing his resignation, Baba Siddique had earlier stated that he joined the Indian National Congress party as a teenager, and it was a significant journey lasting for around 48 years. I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express, but as they say, some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey."

