Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver loses Rs 10.6 lakh in job scam in Thane

An autorickshaw driver from Thane district in Maharashtra allegedly cheated of Rs 10.6 lakh by a fraudster who promised to get his son a job in the Railways, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against one Kiran Bhau Dalvi, a resident of Murbad, for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, an official said, according to the PTI.

The accused approached the victim in March 2022, promising to get his son a job in the Railways, and he allegedly provided a promissory note and fabricated letters from the Railways, he said.

Over time, the accused managed to get Rs 10.6 lakh from the complainant but did not provide any information about job status or return the money, the official said, as per the PTI.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway to find out if more accused are involved in the crime, he added.

Navi Mumbai doctor couple booked for cheating medical shop owner of Rs 1.27 crore

A medical shop owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.27 crore by a Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai-based doctor couple, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the NRI police station in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The case has been registered against Dr Dhaval Khanayalal Derashri and his wife, Dr Lata Derashri, and one Khanayalal Derashri, a police official said, according to a PTI reported.

The complainant has alleged that the suspects in the case, who owned a hospital in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, offered him a pharmacy at their establishment in 2013 and took Rs 49 lakh from him for it, he said.

The couple also purchased medicines worth Rs 48 lakh and never paid him the money, and they allegedly borrowed Rs 30 lakh and failed to return the sum, the official said.

The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made so far, he added, the news agency reported.

