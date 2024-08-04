The deceased persons were travelling in the Baleno car with three others when the incident occurred on Nashik-Kalwan road

Two persons charred to death in a fire caused by a collision between a state transport bus and a car in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The deceased persons were travelling in the Baleno car with three others when the incident occurred on Nashik-Kalwan road.

Due to the impact of the collision, the bus and the car went up in flames, an official said.

"Two out of the five passengers in the car were charred to death and three others were rescued safely by police personnel and others. All passengers in the bus are safe," he said, according to the PTI.

The deceased persons are not yet identified, the official said, adding that a case has been registered with the Dindori police station and further investigations are underway.

Maharashtra: Thane MACT awards Rs 11.3 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in accident

Meanwhile, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 11.3 lakh compensation to the family of a 57-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2019, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the offending dumper truck and the insurance company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd, to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 7.5 per cent per annum interest from the date the petition was filed.

The petitioners will be eligible for interest on only Rs 10.4 lakh, the order stated.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate AR Yadav told the tribunal the victim, Ramsinghasan Brijabali Sahani, a carpenter, was travelling on a motorcycle on June 25, 2019, on Sion-Trombay road when a speeding dumper hit the vehicle, as per the PTI.

Sahani fell, sustained severe wounds and died, he said.

The owner of the dumper did not appear, and the case was decided ex-parte against him.

The compensation includes Rs 10.6 lakh towards loss of income, Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium, and Rs 15,000 each for loss of estate and funeral expenses.

In his order, the judge directed that Rs 5 lakh be deposited in a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank in the name of the deceased's widow, while Rs 1 lakh each be kept in the names of his three daughters, and Rs 2 lakh each for two other relatives.

