The police on Monday said that authorities have raided a godown and seized 341 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders valued at Rs 7.86 lakh which were stored and kept for sale illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

A probe indicated the godown owner and his two employees were operating the facility without the necessary permits and refilling non-subsidised gas cylinders for sale in the black market, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

A joint operation by the district PDS (public distribution system) officials and the Shivaji Nagar police led to the seizure of a large quantity of filled and empty gas cylinders from the godown at Anand Nagar industrial area in Ambernath on Saturday, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Besides the cylinders, tempo and gas refilling equipment were also seized, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against the godown owner and his two employees under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Essential Commodities Act and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, they added.

In another case, police on Sunday arrested two persons after a 19-year-old resident of Thane city was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed, an official said, reported PTI.

A group of six persons on Saturday allegedly demanded money from the complainant after showing him a screenshot, claiming the "transfer" of cryptocurrency, reported PTI.

When the complainant refused to give them any money, the six bundled him into a vehicle and took him near a bridge on the Mumbra bypass. They thrashed him and snatched the Rs 3,000 he was carrying, the official said citing the FIR.

The accused, Babu Kaif, Arshad Adil Ansari, Amir Khan, Akib Arif Khan, Mohammad Adil Ansari, and Farhan Sheikh, also allegedly forced the 19-year-old to say on camera that he owed them money before letting him go, reported PTI.

Arshad and Akib have been arrested and a search is on to track down the others, said the station house officer of Naupada police station, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a medical shop owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.27 crore by a Navi Mumbai-based doctor couple, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the NRI police station on Saturday against Dr Dhaval Khanayalal Derashri and his wife, Dr Lata Derashri, and one Khanayalal Derashri, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that the accused, who owned a hospital in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, offered him a pharmacy at their establishment in 2013 and took Rs 49 lakh from him, he said, reported PTI.

The couple also purchased medicines worth Rs 48 lakh and never paid him, and they allegedly borrowed Rs 30 lakh and failed to return the sum, the official said.

The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made so far, he added.

