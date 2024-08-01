The accused, who targeted Radhakrishna Temple in the Khadegolawali area of Kalyan town, is currently lodged in Taloja jail

The police on Thursday said that a thief broke into a temple and decamped with the 'hundi' (cash box) containing Rs 6,000 in Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, who targeted Radhakrishna Temple in the Khadegolawali area of Kalyan town, is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with another crime which he committed after the theft at the shrine on the intervening night of July 13-14, said an official while sharing update on the Thane crime.

He was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and police will take his custody from jail authorities for interrogation, the official said while sharing update on the Thane crime.

Based on a complaint by the temple's caretaker, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another case, an official said police have arrested three persons from Navi Mumbai for allegedly stealing mobile phones and other items worth Rs 17 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city two weeks back, reported news agency PTI.

"Some miscreants had entered the shop located in APMC Market area in Navi Mumbai's Vashi on July 14, and stole mobile phones and other items worth more than Rs 17 lakh," Sunil Shinde of the Navi Mumbai police's central crime unit told reporters while sharing information about the Navi Mumbai crime.

Following the incident, two teams were formed to trace the accused and based on the technical and intelligence inputs, zeroed in on the culprits in Turbhe village of Navi Mumbai, he said while sharing information about the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The police recovered the entire booty from them, including 101 packed smartphones, 26 branded smart watches, 10 ear buds and other electronic goods, totally worth Rs 17,19,606, he said.

An FIR under sections 331(4) (house breaking), 305 (theft), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, identified as Selvaraj Mani Nadar (55), Naresh Kumar Munnilal Varma (27) and Aniket Samsher Yadav (19), the official said, reported PTI.

During their interrogation, it came to light that Nadar had 12 cases registered against him at nine police stations, while one case was registered against Yadav at the Sanpada station, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)