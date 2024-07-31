Maharashtra: Tripura man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held in Thane

He was arrested by the crime branch while trying to sell stolen jewellery in Thane's Wagle Estate area, an official said

A Tripura man who used to fly to Mumbai and take shelter in drain to conduct thefts was held in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

He has been arrested in Thane for committing thefts, police said on Wednesday, claiming that he used to fly to Mumbai and take shelter in a drain before going back after stealing in the metropolis and nearby areas.

The man was identified as Raju Mohammad Jenal Sheikh, alias Bangali. He was arrested by the crime branch in Thane on July 25 while trying to sell stolen jewellery in Thane's Wagle Estate area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil, according to the PTI.

The police seized stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.13 lakh from him, the official said.

Citing his questioning, Shivaji Patil said that the man has committed seven more similar crimes in Thane. He also faces cases in Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra, he said, as per the PTI.

The official said Sheikh would fly to Mumbai from Tripura and take shelter in a drain in a western suburb. He would commit thefts in Mumbai and nearby areas before returning to the north-eastern state, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Man loses Rs 73 lakh in share trading fraud; two booked

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, a man from was allegedly cheated to the tune of more than Rs 73 lakh under the pretext of share trading, and a case was registered in this connection against two persons, including a woman, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, based on a complaint by the 48-year-old victim, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against Mahesh Gupta and Shivangi Agarwal. under the IT Act and section 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official at the Kapurbawdi police station under the Wagle Estate division said.

The accused contacted the victim on June 16 this year and later on they helped asked him to invest in stocks.

The duo lured him to make a total payment of Rs 73,73,148. His account displayed the balance amount to be Rs 2,15,96,480. However, he could not withdraw any money from it. When he contacted the accused, they failed to respond and later refunded only Rs 40,000 from his investment.

After verification, the victim learnt that the accused had not done any trading in shares for him and allegedly cheated him, following which he filed a complaint, he said, the PTI reported.

