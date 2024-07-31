Two women, aged 22 and 28, were rescued and sent to a rescue home

An official on Wednesday said that the police have arrested a 23-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly running a sex racket, and rescued two others, reported news agency PTI.

Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided a restaurant in Bhiwandi on Tuesday following a tip-off, and nabbed the accused for running a sex racket in Thane district, the official of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi division said, reported PTI.

A case under provisions of sections 143(1) (trafficking),143 (3) (trafficking more than one person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the arrested woman in connection with the sex racket in Thane district, he said.

In another case, last week, a 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Thane district's Mira Road area, a police official said, reported PTI.

According to assistant commissioner of police (crime) Madan Ballal, Dinesh Parmar, a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai, was held on July 24 after a raid on a hotel in Mira Road by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell following a tip-off that was verified in a decoy operation, according to the news agency.

"Two women who were rescued during the raid have been sent to a shelter home," Ballal said, according to PTI.

Parmar was reportedly booked under Section 143 (3) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for trafficking and other offences, the ACP said.

Meanwhile, eight women were rescued after a sex racket was busted by the Navi Mumbai Police. An autorickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the racket, reported PTI, citing an official on Saturday.

The auto driver was identified as Pradeep Yadav.

As per the PTI report, Yadav was arrested after police received a tip-off about a gang sending women to various lodges for prostitution after soliciting customers online, said inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police.

With the help of a decoy customer, they recently nabbed Yadav, who used to ferry the women to hotels, the official said.

Upon questioning the auto driver, one woman was rescued from a hotel room by the police.

Based on her information, they rescued eight other women from a room at Shiravane in the Nerul area.

(With inputs from PTI)