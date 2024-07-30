The police found that around 5 am last Wednesday, the Kolkata man came near a car washing service centre in Mumbra

An official on Tuesday said that police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested four persons for allegedly beating to death a 35-year-old man, who hailed from Kolkata, on the suspicion of being a thief, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, senior inspector of the Mumbra police station, Anil Shinde, said the Kolkata man's body was found in the bushes on July 24 in Diwa area of Thane, reported PTI.

"The autopsy of the victim, identified as Showick Gour Srimani from Kolkata, confirmed that his death was caused due to severe beating. Following this, a probe was launched into the case," he said, reported PTI.

The police found that around 5 am last Wednesday, the Kolkata man came near a car washing service centre in Mumbra. But the four persons, who were already there, suspected him to be a thief and started beating him up. They forced him to sit in an autorickshaw and again thrashed him severely before dumping his body in the bushes, the official said, reported PTI.

The police probe team worked on several leads and traced the four accused, he said, reported PTI.

The accused were identified as Sultan Mehmood Sheikh, Ritesh Rajendra Prasad Rajbhar, Akash Sharad Bhoir (all 28) and Jitesh Bhoir, (30), he said, adding that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections was registered against the accused, the official said.

In another case, two days after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, police have arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly killing her, a senior official said, reported PTI.

The accused, Dawood Sheikh, was held from Shahapur area of Gulbarga in Karnataka, a Deputy Commissioner of Police said, reported PTI.

The woman's body was found around 2 am on Saturday and the murder might have taken place on Friday afternoon. According to police, the victim, who worked in Belapur, had taken a half-day leave on Friday, reported PTI.

A case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified person and three teams were formed to trace the accused. The crime branch also probed the case independently, the police earlier said.

(With inputs from PTI)