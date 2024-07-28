Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Drug trafficker once accused in Gulshan Kumar murder arrested in Thane

Drug trafficker, once accused in Gulshan Kumar murder, arrested in Thane

Updated on: 28 July,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Imtiaz Merchant, who was allegedly held with 60 gm of MD, is the brother of Abdul Rauf Merchant, main convict in the Kumar murder case, said an official

Drug trafficker, once accused in Gulshan Kumar murder, arrested in Thane

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Drug trafficker, once accused in Gulshan Kumar murder, arrested in Thane
x
00:00

Mumbra police in the district has arrested a drug trafficker, a former accused in the 1997 Gulshan Kumar murder case, for possession of mephedrone or MD, an official said on Saturday.


Imtiaz Merchant, who was allegedly held with 60 gm of MD, is the brother of Abdul Rauf Merchant, main convict in the Kumar murder case, said an official.



Imtiaz himself too was an accused in the infamous 1997 murder case of the T-series founder but was acquitted, said senior inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra police.


He had been allegedly selling drugs in Mumbra and Daighar police station limits for long, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and further probe was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbra mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news thane thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK