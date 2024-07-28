"We found the firing was a fallout of professional rivalry between two doctors," an official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested four people in connection with the Thane firing case and cited professional rivalry in attack on doctors car, an official said, reported the PTI.

A police official said on Sunday that four persons were arrested for allegedly firing at the car of a doctor in Murbad in Thane district.

The car of Dr Ravishankar Pal, who owns a hospital in Saralgaon, was fired upon by unidentified persons on July 1, the Murbad police station official said.

"We found the firing was a fallout of professional rivalry between two doctors. Our probe zeroed in on main accused Dr Ramchandra Bhoir, who is on the run," he said, according to the PTI.

Four persons identified as Suresh Okhore, Bhushan Pawar, Gaurav Tungar and Dnyaneshwar Sable were held on Saturday, while one Vijay Wagh is wanted in the case, the official added, as per the PTI.

He added that further investigations in the matter were going on.

Three held for killing man, dumping his body

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police which had launched investigations into the murder of a 35-year-old man whose body was reportedly dumped in bushes in Diva town near Thane have arrested three persons, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The body of Showik Gour Srimani was found on July 24, following which a case of accidental death was registered. However, the postmortem report revealed that injuries were caused due to hitting by a hard and blunt object, prompting the police to register a case of murder under the BNS, according to the PTI.

A team of police officials during its investigations worked on several leads and after zeroing on the suspects has arrested Sultan Mehmood Sheikh, Ritesh Rajbhar and Akash Bhoir, an official said.

He added that one more person who was allegedly involved in the crime is on the run and efforts were on to nab him, the official said.

Prima facie, an argument between the deceased Srimani and others over some issue at a car washing shop led to the murderous attack, the PTI reported.

Further investigation in the case were underway, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)