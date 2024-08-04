Two employees of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation held for accepting Rs 4,000 bribe

After receiving the complaint, the ACB on Friday nabbed Rathod and Dudhbhate, he added

An official on Saturday said that a medical officer and another employee of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 for granting permission to set up a pathological laboratory, reported news agency PTI.

The duo, identified as Multipurpose Health Worker (MHO) Nilesh Rathod and Dr Birappa Tipanna Dudhbhate working with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation health department, were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, reported PTI.

Rathod had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant but settled for Rs 4,000, the ACB official said, reported PTI.

In another case, a case has been registered against three persons for allegedly duping ten persons of Rs 13.4 lakh by promising jobs at a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the police on Friday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against one Mohammad Raza Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Abhjit Kulkarni, and Prakash Durve, an official from the Naupada police station said, reported PTI.

As per the complaint, the accused had been taking money from the victims since January 2023 through online transactions, promising them jobs in the x-ray billing department of a civic-run hospital, reported PTI.

The accused fabricated documents purported to have been issued by the Thane municipal commissioner, offer letters, training and joining letters, appointment letters, etc., the official said.

The racket got exposed when the victims approached the civic body's office and met senior officials to check the genuineness of the letters, he said, adding that a probe is on.

Meanwhile, the wife of a former senior Indian Railways officer, who tried to sell their household furniture on an online marketplace, was duped of more than Rs 2.59 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Mumbai, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening, when the victim, who stays in Badhwar Park Railway Officer's Colony in South Mumbai, approached the Colaba Police Station with a complaint, an official said, reported PTI.

The 58-year-old woman wanted to sell household furniture as her husband, who served in the Railways on a senior position, had just retired and they were in the process of vacating the government accommodation in the next few days, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)