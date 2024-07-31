The accused contacted the victim on June 16 this year and later on they asked him to invest in stocks

A man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated to the tune of more than Rs 73 lakh under the pretext of share trading, and a case was registered in this connection against two persons, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The two booked include a woman, an official said.

According to the PTI, based on a complaint by the 48-year-old victim, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against Mahesh Gupta and Shivangi Agarwal. under the IT Act and section 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official at the Kapurbawdi police station under the Wagle Estate division said.

The duo lured him to make a total payment of Rs 73,73,148. His account displayed the balance amount to be Rs 2,15,96,480. However, he could not withdraw any money from it. When he contacted the accused, they failed to respond and later refunded only Rs 40,000 from his investment.

After verification, the victim learnt that the accused had not done any trading in shares for him and allegedly cheated him, following which he filed a complaint, he said, the PTI reported.

Thane: 4 held for beating Kolkata man to death on suspicion of being thief

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested four persons for allegedly beating to death a 35-year-old man, who hailed from Kolkata, on the suspicion of being a thief, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, senior inspector of the Mumbra police station, Anil Shinde, said the Kolkata man's body was found in the bushes on July 24 in Diwa area of Thane.

"The autopsy of the victim, identified as Showick Gour Srimani from Kolkata, confirmed that his death was caused due to severe beating. Following this, a probe was launched into the case," he said, reported PTI.

The police found that around 5 am last Wednesday, the Kolkata man came near a car washing service centre in Mumbra. But the four persons, who were already there, suspected him to be a thief and started beating him up. They forced him to sit in an autorickshaw and again thrashed him severely before dumping his body in the bushes, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)