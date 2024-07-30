After killing the woman, the suspect in the case absconded. He was later nabbed within 12 hours from Satara district in Maharashtra, the police said

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district of Maharashtra for allegedly stabbing a young woman to death after she refused to marry him, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Aviraj Kharat, the accused, allegedly killed Prachi Mane (21) at Ambethan in Khed tehsil of the district on late Sunday night.

Prachi Mane had reportedly rejected Aviraj Kharat's marriage proposal earlier, the official said, as per the PTI.

Both Mane and Kharat hailed from Sangli district in Maharashtra.

"After killing the woman, the suspect in the case absconded. He was later nabbed within 12 hours from Satara district in Maharashtra on Monday," the police official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kharat was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody, and further probe was on, he added.

Navi Mumbai murder case: How accused was nabbed in five days

Meanwhile, in an another incident, five days after the a 20-year-old woman was killed near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, the police arrested a man from Karnataka, the police said.

The suspect in the Navi Mumbai murder case is a native of Karnataka and it turned out to be an important clue for the multiple police teams working on the case and led to zeroing on the prime suspect in the case.

An official said that on July 25 a missing persons complaint was filed by the parents of the woman and on July 26 the body of the woman with multiple stab injuries and her face disfigured was recovered from an isolated spot in Uran. The woman was identified as the person for which her parents had filed a missing complaint just a day before.

"Several teams were formed by the police to investigate the case and the crime branch of the Navi Mumbai Police had also been conducting a parallel investigations in the matter," an official said.

He stated that the officials had initially zeroed in on 2-3 suspects. Two of them had been in touch with the woman recently and one of them was detained for questioning at first. After detailed interrogations his involvement in the case was ruled out and later the prime suspect who was identified as Dawood Shaikh was being traced.

"A major clue in the case was that Dawood was a native of Karnataka. The team of police officials began to trace him and after detailed analysis of technical clues, his location was found to be in Gulbarga area of Karnataka," an official said.

He said that it was found that Dawood had been in touch with the deceased woman and had met her on the day she was killed.

A team of police officials was sent to Gulbarga and his location was traced to Shahapur, a hill area in Gulbarga from where he was nabbed.

"He was questioned after initially being detained by the police officials and he has confessed to the crime. He was later officially arrested by the police," the official said.

