Brutal murder in Vasai raises questions on crimes against loved ones: Insights from Mumbai cops and lawyers

Aarti Yadav, 20, the deceased (right) Rohit Yadav, the killer, at the crime scene on Tuesday. Pics/Hanif Patel

A 20-year-old woman was last month brutally murdered by a man in broad sight in a horrifying incident that happened in the Vasai area of Maharashtra. The victim was attacked at least 15 times by the attacker with an iron wrench, resulting in her death. The act shocked the entire neighbourhood. According to reports, the assault was motivated by a recent split following a two-year relationship. Incidents like these raise questions about why crimes are committed against those once loved. Mumbai lawyers and cops shed light on the underlying reasons behind such tragic shifts.



A senior police official said that this is not just one such case where a person killed his loved one. This case seems more like a crime that was conducted in a fit of rage. However, there have been several cases in the past where the crimes against loved ones were planned and a proper conspiracy was hatched to commit the heinous crime and get away with it.



In February this year, Mumbai Police arrested a man from a village in Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly killed his wife and later hid her dead body in his house in the Kanjurmarg area of eastern Mumbai.



According to the police, the Kanjurmarg Police registered a murder case after the dead body of a 22-year-old woman was found wrapped in a bed sheet inside the house where the woman lived. The woman's dead body was found with its hands and legs tied and wrapped in a bed sheet. The motive was suspicions and quarrels between the two, the official said.



Mumbai-based criminal lawyer, Advocate Shabbir Shora says, that in the study of criminology, the understanding of why people commit crimes has evolved. From ancient beliefs that attributed criminal behaviour to demonic influences to modern psychological insights, the exploration of crime causation continues to develop.



He said, "One significant development in criminal psychology came in the 1970s when the term 'Serial Killer' was coined by FBI Agent Robert Ressler. This marked a shift in understanding, highlighting that not all murders stem from personal or financial motives but can be driven by psychological gratification."



Meanwhile, psychologists have debated whether such tendencies are innate ('Nature') or shaped by upbringing ('Nurture'). This debate extends to understanding human violence more broadly, suggesting that while tendencies might be inherited, nurturing and upbringing play crucial roles in shaping behaviour.



Shora added, "In the recent times, crimes within relationships have drawn attention. Instances where partners have committed acts of violence, even though they once shared a deep affection, raise questions about the unpredictability of human behaviour."



He said that factors contributing to such relationship crimes often include dominant family influences, turning marital bonds into hateful relationships. Issues like dowry demands, sexual orientations concealed before marriage, and domestic violence further complicate relationship dynamics.



Legal frameworks like the Domestic Violence Act aim to protect individuals within relationships from harm, regardless of gender. However, reporting such cases can be hindered by fear, societal pressure, or financial dependency and in cases of marital discord, both partners and their families can find themselves embroiled in legal battles, affecting not just the couple but also any children involved. Courts, while encouraging reconciliation through counselling, often face challenges in resolving deeply rooted marital conflicts.



The professionals are open to communication, seeking counseling, and mutual understanding to salvage troubled marriages. They stress the importance of addressing underlying issues and rebuilding trust and respect, Shora added.



According to criminal lawyer, Advocate Sunil Pandey, a criminal lawyer from Bombay High Court, domestic violence can arise from various factors, often intertwined with emotional, psychological, and societal pressures. Domestic violence is not just physical abuse but can also encompass verbal, emotional, and economic harm inflicted upon a partner within a relationship. Such violence can stem from a range of causes, including unresolved conflicts, power struggles, and control issues within the household."



He said, "Domestic violence can occur due to a breakdown in communication, unrealistic expectations, and sometimes, due to cultural or traditional beliefs. Moreover, financial dependency, lack of social support, and stressors like job loss or substance abuse can exacerbate tensions, leading to abusive behaviour within relationships."



"In many cases, domestic violence is rooted in deep-seated issues of gender inequality and patriarchal norms," he said.



He added that the efforts to address domestic violence involve not only legal intervention but also community support and education.