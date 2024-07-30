Breaking News
Updated on: 30 July,2024 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

A team of Navi Mumbai police were in Karnataka, on a manhunt for the accused who was on the run.  Further investigation is underway, police sources said. 

The Navi Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the accused who killed a 20-year-old girl from the city and disposed of her dead body near an isolated place in Uran. Police sources said the accused Dawood Sheikh was arrested by police from Kalaburgi district's Shahpur. 


This is breaking news, more details awaited


