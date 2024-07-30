A team of Navi Mumbai police were in Karnataka, on a manhunt for the accused who was on the run. Further investigation is underway, police sources said.

Representative image

Navi Mumbai police arrests accused of Uran murder case

The Navi Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the accused who killed a 20-year-old girl from the city and disposed of her dead body near an isolated place in Uran. Police sources said the accused Dawood Sheikh was arrested by police from Kalaburgi district's Shahpur.

A team of Navi Mumbai police were in Karnataka, on a manhunt for the accused who was on the run. Further investigation is underway, police sources said.

This is breaking news, more details awaited