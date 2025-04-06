Jamwal enters 65kg final

Jamwal, 22, stayed away from Malanga’s reach and was quick to pounce when his rival’s guard was down

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Abhinash Jamwal beat Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga 5-0 on Friday to storm into the 65kg final of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil.

Jamwal, 22, stayed away from Malanga’s reach and was quick to pounce when his rival’s guard was down.

