Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jamwal enters 65kg final

Jamwal enters 65kg final

Updated on: 06 April,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Jamwal, 22, stayed away from Malanga’s reach and was quick to pounce when his rival’s guard was down

Jamwal enters 65kg final

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Jamwal enters 65kg final
x
00:00

Abhinash Jamwal beat Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga 5-0 on Friday to storm into the 65kg final of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil.


Also Read: Samra claims gold medal at World Cup


Jamwal, 22, stayed away from Malanga’s reach and was quick to pounce when his rival’s guard was down.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boxing sports International Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK