CWG 2022: Boxer Sagar Ahlawat wins silver on international debut
Fast-rising Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat concluded an impressive Commonwealth Games campaign by clinching the silver medal in the superheavy weight (+92kg) division here. Competing in his maiden international event, Sagar lost the gold medal bout to home favourite Delicious Orie via a 5-0 unanimous decision late on Sunday. The 20-year-old, who surprised everyone with his powerful performance in the earlier bouts, was forced to defend in the opening round as Orie assumed the role of the aggressor.Also Read: India's Men hockey team settle for silver after 0-7 thrashing by Oz But the Indian defended well and also managed to land some counter punches with all five judges ruling in his favour. However, a minute into the second round, the Haryana pugilist, who belongs to a family of farmers, seemed to have tired as he repeatedly resorted to clinching, which also earned him a warning by the referee. By the third round, Sagar looked completely spent, but managed to land a few jabs. He also started bleeding as one of Orie's punches left a cut above his left eye. The Englishman took full advantage of that, connecting a flurry of upper cuts to take the title. 09 August,2022 07:55 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI
India's Men hockey team settle for silver after 0-7 thrashing by Oz
India settled for the silver medal in men's hockey after losing to Australia 0-7 in a one-sided final here on Monday. The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie. Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided. Australia scored the first goal of the game in the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note. Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions. They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza. 09 August,2022 07:51 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu strikes gold
A gold medal from a major multi-discipline Games is finally hanging around PV Sindhu's neck. There was no over-the-top emotion, but the pure joy of finally 'closing it' was evident as she threw her hands up, thanked the crowd with folded hands and then went to her coach, Park Tae Sang and gave him a big hug. Sindhu beat Canadian Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in 48 minutes. Satwik Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty celebrate beating England's Ben Lane and Sean Vardy in the men's doubles final Soon after Sindhu's win and medal presentation, Lakshya Sen rallied from a game down to overcome Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 in a little over 70 minutes as India won both the men's and women's singles at a CWG for the first time. And finally, playing with a mission to wipe out the memories of their loss in the mixed team finals, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outplayed their English opponents, Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13 to get India their third badminton gold. Also Read: CWG 2022 TT: Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles Bronze for Srikanth Late on Sunday, Kidambi Srikanth won the men's singles bronze beating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-15, 21-18, while the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered a 2-0 win over Australia's Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-18. "I still haven't spoken to my mom and dad. They must be thrilled. I can't wait to be with them," said Sindhu, speaking to the media here immediately after the medal ceremony. An ecstatic Lakshya Sen after winning gold at Birmingham For Lakshya, it felt like a dream. "As a kid, I would dream of playing the All England, Thomas Cup and the Commonwealth Games because Prakash [Padukone] Sir had been the first to win it. So, to be able to win the CWG gold is like a dream. I speak to him after every tournament and will do that again," said Lakshya, who trains at Padukone's academy in Bangalore. If Malaysia have found a rising star in Tze Yong, who is just 21, India have a super star in the making in Lakshya, 20, who engaged with the crowd wonderfully. After the winning point, he first threw his racquet, then his wrist bands and finally his sweat-soaked shirt into the crowd who loved it and will look forward to welcoming him when he returns here for the All England next March. The two finals were contrasting in that both Sindhu and Michelle LI were continuing a rivalry that began way back in 2014. Sindhu was playing her third CWG and Michelle her fourth. Contrasting finals In contrast, both Lakshya and Tze Yong were making their CWG debuts and one can look forward to a long rivalry between the two, who show so much variety in their play. While Sindhu became only the second Indian woman to win the CWG Gold, after two-time winner Saina Nehwal (2010 and 2018), Lakshya became the fourth Indian male to win the CWG singles after Prakash Padukone (1978), late Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014). Lakshya's win also wiped away the two painful defeats Kidambi Srikanth suffered at the hands of the tenacious Ng Tze Yong. The young Malaysian, who came into the squad after their world-beater Lee Zii Jia skipped the CWG to focus on the World Championships in Tokyo later this month. Change of fortunes For Sindhu, it's a monkey off the back, as the win ended a run of losses at major multi-discipline events finals that started from the 2016 Rio Olympics and carried on to 2018 CWG in Gold Coast and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. She did not even have a gold from the South Asian Games, having lost the final in 2016 in Shillong. The gold also completed a full set of medals for Sindhu, who had a bronze in at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow followed by silver at the Gold Coast 2018, where she lost the final to Nehwal. Michelle was all praise for Sindhu: "In the eight years since we first met at the 2014 CWG, she has grown stronger and better and I've had injuries. I played well, but she was much better."09 August,2022 07:20 AM IST | Birmingham | V Krishnaswamy
CWG 2022 TT: Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles
Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal on Monday won his fourth medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games by clinching the gold medal in men's singles event in Birmingham. Sharath defeated England's Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to win his second men's singles gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, 16 years after he won in the event in Melbourne 2006 edition. Earlier in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sharath won a gold medal in the men's team event, and followed it up with a silver in men's doubles and another gold in mixed doubles. He will also be India's flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of the multi-nation event. Also Read: CWG 2022 Hockey: India thrashed 7-0 by Australia, settle for silver medal In the first set, Sharath had a game point but Pitchford, ranked 20 in the world, kept his cool to make a comeback and took the first game 12-10. Sharath got back to winning ways by taking the second set 11-7. His experience of playing in high-pressure matches came to the fore as he took third game 11-2. After taking the fourth game 11-6, Pitchford tried to pull back desperately with successive points. But Sharath eventually won the gold medal with a solid forehand to give India its 21st gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 08 August,2022 07:01 PM IST | Birmingham | IANS
CWG 2022 Hockey: India thrashed 7-0 by Australia, settle for silver medal
India settled for the silver medal in men's hockey after losing to Australia 0-7 in a one-sided final at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie. Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided. Australia scored the first goal of the game in the the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note. Also Read: CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag duo bag India's third badminton gold of the day Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions. They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza. 08 August,2022 06:55 PM IST | Birmingham | PTI
CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag duo bag India's third badminton gold of the day
The men's doubles duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won India its third successive badminton gold of the day by defeating England's Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in the final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday. The Indian duo warded off the English challenge by 21-15, 21-13. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started off the first game well. The duo dominated over the English duo of Sean Vendy and Ben Lane. The India duo prevailed in the first game by 21-15. The next game between the duo started on an even note. The things were even at 6-6. The Indian duo continued to build their lead from that point on. They eventually won the second game by 21-13 and sealed the match and gold medal for their country. Also Read: CWG 2022 TT: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins bronze in hardfought contest With this, they had sealed the third successive badminton gold for the country. Earlier, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. PV Sindhu also bagged a gold medal earlier in the day when she defeated Canada's Michelle Li. 08 August,2022 06:40 PM IST | Birmingham | ANI
CWG 2022 TT: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins bronze in hardfought contest
Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran clinched the bronze medal in the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. This was Sathiyan's first singles medal at the CWG. The Indian defeated England's Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in the bronze playoff. The match was fought hard and both players went above and beyond to display their superiority, but the Indian was way better and claimed the bronze medal with a scoreline of 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9. His match against England's Paul Drinkhall was a tale of two halves. The 29-year-old had a wonderful start, winning the first three games. However, Paul pulled things back by claiming three games in a row. But it was the Indian paddler who took the match in a hard-fought fight by 4-3. With the win, Sathiyan became India's 58th medallist, and 23rd bronze medallist, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Also Read: Photos: Happy Birthday Kane Williamson Earlier, the Indian mixed doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula bagged the gold medal in the mixed doubles final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. The Indian table tennis duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula registered a 3-1 win over the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6. 08 August,2022 05:51 PM IST | Birmingham | ANI
CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen notches India's 20th gold medal
Shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched India's 20th gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Malaysia's Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16 in the men's singles final on Monday. In his debut outing in the multi-nation event, Lakshya came back incredibly well after losing the first set to become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014). Also Read: CWG 2022: Shuttler PV Sindhu wins women's singles gold It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men's singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18. Earlier in the day, badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal in women's singles, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13. 08 August,2022 05:34 PM IST | Birmingham | IANS
CWG 2022: Shuttler PV Sindhu wins women's singles gold
Shuttler PV Sindhu wins women's singles gold at Commonwealth Games with 21-15 21-13 victory over Canada's Michelle Li. Sindhu was a dominant figure in the match, though her opponent competed well. The Indian won the match in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13. PV Sindhu got off to a great start. Halfway through the first game, she was leading by 11-8. Michelle Li offered her Indian opponent great competition but fell short in every rally. The result was a 21-15 win for Sindhu in the first game. Li started the second game on a good note. But Sindhu took advantage once again within no time. The Canadian kept making errors and it kept widening Sindhu's lead with every failure. Halfway through the second game, Sindhu was in an advantageous position with an 11-6 lead. She needed ten more points to take home the first CWG 2022 gold medal for India in badminton.Also Read: CWG: Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen named as flagbearers for the closing ceremony After the break, things started more even, with both players getting two points quickly due to errors committed by their opponent. Sindhu and Li had an exciting rally of 57 shots, which concluded with the Indian losing a point. Li was slowly gaining an advantage over Sindhu as she was cutting the deficit. Eventually, Sindhu's lead was reduced to 13-11. Sindhu kept fighting through the second game and eventually won it by 21-13. With the win, she also clinched her first-ever women's singles medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 and India's first-ever gold in badminton at CWG 2022. Later today, India will have a chance to capture two more golds in badminton in following matches: -
CWG: Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen named as flagbearers for the closing ceremony
Star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India's flagbearers during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.Also Read: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen reign supreme at CWG 2022 He will also be playing in the men's singles gold medal match later in the day. Zareen, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday. "Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal will be India's flagbearers in the closing ceremony," the Indian team's chef de mission Rajesh Bhandari told PTI. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the opening ceremony. This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.08 August,2022 02:03 PM IST | Birmingham | PTI
CWG 2022, squash: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal win mixed doubles bronze medal
India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal won the mixed doubles bronze medal in squash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, here on Sunday.Dipika and Saurav defeated Australian duo Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley 2-0 (11-8, 11-4) in the bronze medal match at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre.Up against the Aussie pair who had denied them the gold medal at Gold Coast 2018, the Indian duo started with a lot of intent. Dipika was the early aggressor and took the attack to the Aussies while Saurav anchored the play.Also Read: CWG 2022: A look at India's medal tally and schedule ahead of Day 11They raced to a 10-3 lead but the Aussies came back to save five game balls. The Indian squash players, however, saw it through to take the lead. The second game saw the Indians play with equal intensity and decimated the Australian challenge with ease to win the medal match in straight games.With this, the Indian squash players ended their campaign at Birmingham 2022 with two medals.Saurav Ghosal had earlier beaten home favourite James Willstrop for the bronze in men's singles, which was India's first-ever medal in the singles category at the Commonwealth Games. This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever08 August,2022 10:39 AM IST | Birmingham | IANS