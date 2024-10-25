Breaking News
MSSA chess titles for Mysha, Ahaan

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Aashrita Guttula of Ryan International School finished second while Ananya Khandelwal of JBCN International School stood third in the girls U-14 category

Representation pic

Mysha Perwez of Billabong High International School and Ahaan Kataruka of Nita Ambani Junior School emerged champions, winning the girls U-14 and boys U-10 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-school chess tournament at St Sebastian High School (Chembur) recently.


Also Read: Kids make right moves as MSSA chess begins with record entries


Aashrita Guttula of Ryan International School finished second while Ananya Khandelwal of JBCN International School stood third in the girls U-14 category. In the boys U10 segment. Aiden Lasrado of LR and SM Vissanji Academy emerged runner-up while Vihan Pandey of Podar International finished third.


