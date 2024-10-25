MSSA chess titles for Mysha, Ahaan

Aashrita Guttula of Ryan International School finished second while Ananya Khandelwal of JBCN International School stood third in the girls U-14 category

Mysha Perwez of Billabong High International School and Ahaan Kataruka of Nita Ambani Junior School emerged champions, winning the girls U-14 and boys U-10 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-school chess tournament at St Sebastian High School (Chembur) recently.

Aashrita Guttula of Ryan International School finished second while Ananya Khandelwal of JBCN International School stood third in the girls U-14 category. In the boys U10 segment. Aiden Lasrado of LR and SM Vissanji Academy emerged runner-up while Vihan Pandey of Podar International finished third.