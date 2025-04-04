Hera Pheri 3: With Priyadarshan directing the film, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are pumped to serve another epic comedy-drama for the audience

In Pic: Hera Pheri cast

Hera Pheri 3 shoot location revealed, THIS ace screenwriter to craft dialogues for Priyadarshan's directorial: Details inside

The cast of Hera Pheri 3 has reportedly started shooting for the film. With Priyadarshan directing the film, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are pumped to serve another epic comedy-drama for the audience. With the reports of the film going on floors, there are new updates coming in, which include the shoot location, dialogue writer, and more.

HT City reportedly stated that the makers are shooting the movie in Mumbai. The team is shooting at the Aarey Mills under the direction of ace director Priyadarshan. Not just the location, but another interesting update about the much-awaited comedy-drama has also been revealed. It is said that Rohan Shankar, who has previously worked on films like the Kriti Sanon-helmed Mimi (2021) and will be collaborating with Priyadarshan for his upcoming horror drama Bhooth Bangla (2026), has come on board to handle the dialogues of Hera Pheri 3.

Priyadarshan on making Hera Pheri 3

Earlier, while talking about the challenges, Priyadarshan shared, "It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. The characters have gotten older, and accordingly, people should believe… these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”

More about Hera Pheri 3

With the Hera Pheri film, Priyadarshan will be making a sequel for the first time in his filmmaking career. However, before him, it was Farhad Samji who was supposed to direct the film, and the internet was buzzing with rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar.

These reports caught fire when Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik’s involvement in the film. But with Priyadarshan coming on board, Paresh Rawal has clarified his remark on Kartik and shared that, earlier, with Farhad directing the movie, it was a different story. However, even then, Kartik was never supposed to replace Akshay—he was supposed to join the film as a whole new character.

After Akshay Kumar wished Priyadarshan with a sweet post, the latter reacted to it with a grand announcement. While responding to Akshay, Priyadarshan wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return, I would like to give you a gift. I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3—are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?"