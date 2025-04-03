During the trailer launch event of Kesari Chapter 2, the media asked several questions to the stars, and among them was one about Akshay Kumar saying “F*** Y**” in the trailer of the film.

In Pic: Still from Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar on being asked about using the 'F' word in Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: 'Kamaal ki baat yeh ki aapne…'

Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday launched the much-anticipated trailer of their upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Delhi. The makers hosted a grand event, and in the presence of the media, they released the trailer of the upcoming film based on the real-life horrific incident that has left a scar in Indian history. During the event, the media asked several questions to the stars, and among them was one about Akshay Kumar saying “F*** Y**” in the trailer of the film.

When asked, Akshay reacted, saying, “Haan, maine yeh word use kiya. But kamaal ki baat yeh ki aapne yeh cheez dekhi, but jo word use kiya tha ‘you are still a slave,’ that was not a big gaali for you? I think usse badi gaali nahi ho sakti. I would have been happy if you had said they used the word ‘slave’ rather than talking about ‘f*** you.’ Because according to me, at that time, if they had shot with a gun also, it would have looked insignificant.” (Yes, I used that word. But what’s surprising is that you noticed this, yet the phrase ‘you are still a slave’ was not considered a big insult? I think there can be no bigger insult than that. I would have been happier if you had pointed out that they used the word ‘slave’ rather than focusing on ‘f*** you.’)

His response left everyone present impressed, earning him huge applause, and Karan Johar was also seen smiling.

Kesari-Chapter 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair questioning a British officer about sending a warning to the public gathered at Jallianwala Bagh before firing shots and trapping the people protesting against the Rowlatt Act. The trailer proceeds to show Nair making a strong case against the Crown. This is when the British bring in a defending lawyer (R. Madhavan) to fight their side. What follows is a passionate courtroom drama between the power-packed actors. Ananya Panday plays a female lawyer, a rarity back then. She has only one dialogue in the trailer and seems to be a part of Nair’s team.

About Kesari 2

Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The first part, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi—a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.