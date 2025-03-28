After a spine-chilling teaser release, the makers of Kesari Chapter 2 have unveiled the first look poster of the three primary cast members

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday

Kesari Chapter 2: Intriguing first looks of Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday revealed

Kesari Chapter 2 is among the most-awaited films of this year. Fans' excitement has gone to the next level ever since the makers released the film's teaser recently. And now, on Friday, captivating the audience's attention, the first look of actors Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan was unveiled.

Ananya Panday as lawyer Dilreet Gill

Ananya, as a lawyer, looked confident in the video, with her voiceover saying, "Uss din Jallianwala Bagh me jo hua uska sach puri duniya ko pata chalna chahiye (What happened that day at Jallianwala Bagh, the truth must be told to everybody)."

Sharing her look, the makers on Instagram wrote, "Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2. In cinemas worldwide, 18th April."

R Madhavan plays Neville Mckinley in the film.

Madhavan's character, McKinley, is introduced with the caption, "Sharp, fearless, undeniable... but playing for the other side! Introducing R. Madhavan as Neville Mckinley in Kesari: Chapter 2."

Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair

Kumar will essay the lead role in the film who is also a noted lawyer. His character of C Sankaran Nair is based on real life. He was a fearless lawyer who dared to take on the British Empire in the wake of a national tragedy.

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser

The daring teaser challenges traditional formats with an unprecedented 30-second opening, featuring no visuals, no logo, and no title. Instead, it relies solely on sound to immerse audiences in the chaos and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

This is not just an absence of visuals, it’s sensory storytelling at its most powerful. Gunshots, screams, and rising tension create an atmosphere so intense that it grips viewers before they even see a single frame. This is sensory storytelling at its boldest. Adding gravitas to the teaser, we have a voiceover that lands like a punch: “Don’t forget that you’re still a slave to the British Empire.”

Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The first part, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.

The film will be released on April 18.