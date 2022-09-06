Read Bollywood News
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover get mushy in latest picture
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are expecting their first child. On Monday, Karan dropped a hug featuring his lovely wife on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Hate Story 3' actor treated fans with a cute mushy picture. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "All mine!!! #monkeylove." View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) Also Read: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu shares Karan Singh Grover's 'Dad Mode'; Watch In the picture, the cute couple was seen smiling for the camera while hugging each other. Bipasha was seen dressed in a black sheer dress while his hubby was seen wearing a cream-coloured printed oversized shirt. As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Bipasha dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Cutie pie." One of the users wrote, "You guys are adorable." Another comment reads, "Wowwww." Bipasha and Karan, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.She took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy."A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.
Janhvi Kapoor reminisces playing 'teacher-teacher' with sister Khushi
On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, actress Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how she used to play 'teacher-teacher' and enact scenes from the Hollywood blockbuster 'Titanic' with her younger sister Khushi. During a conversation on the platform Moj, Janhvi reminisced her childhood days with Khushi, revealing her undying love for ice cream, and sharing many more fun anecdotes. On being asked how Janhvi Kapoor used to celebrate Teachers' day, the actress said: "As a child, I had a big white wall in my room, and whatever I used to learn in that week in school, I used to make Khushi sit and played 'teacher teacher' with her. The white wall used to be my white board." Reminiscing her filmy childhood days, Janhvi added: "I used to play the role of 'Rose' and Khushi used to play the role of 'Jack' from Titanic. We used to make the bed our boat and enact the iconic scene from titanic together. Also Read: Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor can't wait to share screen space with Ranveer Singh "Moreover, I used to also play the role of Deepika Padukone, and Khushi used to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan. We used to enact the scene from 'Om Shaanti Om' where Deepika waves at the audience." On the acting front, Janhvi is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023. Khushi is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', which is produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films. It also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda , Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film is due for a 2023 release on streaming platform Netflix.
'Brahmastra' makers to have exclusive fan screening with Alia-Ranbir
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji, on Tuesday, announced that they will be having a special fan screening of their upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva' a day prior to its official release. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a video, which she captioned, "ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) Also Read: When small steps lead to big break In the video, the 'Raazi' actor could be seen inside a cinema hall where she watched her film 'Brahmastra' for the first time together with her husband Ranbir, director Ayan Mukerji and the crew members of the film. Director Ayan Mukerji, in the video, announced the special news for all the fans of the mega-budgeted project that they will be having a special fan screening of 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' one day before the release of the film, on September 8, as Ranbir believes the number 8 is lucky for them. As of now, the special screening of the film is planned only in Mumbai, where the star cast will be watching the film along with the fans. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Soon after the 'Darlings' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons and excitement among the fans for the special screening can't go unnoticed. Recently the star cast of the mega budgeted film arrived in Hyderabad to promote their film where the 'Raazi' actor was spotted wearing a pink suit salwar with the text 'Baby on Board' written on it, as Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child.
Karan Johar drops Ranbir-Alia's picture with Ayan ahead of 'Brahmastra' release
Bollywood ace director Karan Johar, on Monday night, dropped a throwback picture of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to Instagram, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director shared the picture which he captioned, " The countdown beings #Brahmastra." In the picture, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan can be seen smiling together in a selfie. The much-awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra Part -1: Shiva' is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles. Also Read: Nagarjuna compliments Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt at Brahmastra event Recently the star cast of the mega budgeted film arrived in Hyderabad to promote their film where the 'Raazi' actor was spotted wearing a pink suit salwar with the text 'Baby on Board' written on it, as Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be also seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Also Read: Karan Johar: Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.
Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that Chunky Pandey hails from a family of doctors?
Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, who made his Bollywood debut with the hit film 'Aag Hi Aag', is one of the veteran actors in showbiz today. After having done serious roles in the initial phase of his career, Chunky gradually moved onto do lighter roles. How can anyone forget his impeccable comic timing along with his co-star Govinda in the blockbuster film 'Aankhen', which was directed by David Dhawan Speaking exclusively to Mid-Day Online, Chunky Pandey revealed that he hailed from a family of doctors. His father Dr. Sharad Panday and his mother Dr. Snehalata Panday were highly qualified doctors. Also Read: As a punishment, I was told to become a 'murga', says Gulshan Grover While Chunky rubbished the rumor of 'Aankhen' being the remake of the hit Kannada movie 'Kittu Puttu', he accepted the fact that he was considered to be the lucky mascot for Sunny Deol (in the film 'Paap Ki Duniya'), Anil Kapoor ('Tezaab') and Govinda ('Aankhen'). All of these three films went onto become huge blockbusters at the box-office. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) Chunky Pandey is married to Bhavna Pandey. Their daughter Ananya Pandey is a well-known Bollywood actress whose last release was 'Liger', which had Vijay Deverakonda as her co-star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)
Encouraging second chances
Tillotama Shome, who has received positive reviews for her role as a serial killer in the recently released second season of Delhi Crime, has taught the art of Theatre for Prisoners in the US. She spoke about what she learned and witnessed during those times through the medium of art. In describing the nature of her job when she worked with convicted criminals, Shome said, "The kind of work I performed evolved from what is known as 'restorative justice,' in which you are interested in understanding what happens after a person has committed an offence and received their sentence. Once one is considered as a criminal, they're considered to be less than human beings for the society they live in. However, the work we performed was able to provide certain opportunities for those who commit crimes to make a change." Also Read: Adil Hussain, Tillotama Shome-starrer Raahgir to open UK Asian Film Festival She stated that everyone has made mistakes in their lives. "We all made mistakes and would like an opportunity to retake the blame to make things right. But life does not give you an opportunity to make amends, especially when you're not well-off and don't have a formal education," she said further. Then, she spoke about the characteristics of her "student". "A lot of people who I worked with, I call them my students. They knew the consequences of their actions and were genuinely interested in finding out whether there was anything I could do to assist them in dealing with situations in an easier way." The actor suggested that the concept of punishment, crime and justice is primarily geared towards changing the mentality of criminals and providing a model for society to follow what their actions may cause, but the system that the society operates is unaffected in the majority.
Kangana Ranaut: Filmmaking a blend of prep and practice
Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with her film, Emergency, shared her thoughts about the craft of filmmaking and how the movie has made her understand the nuances of storytelling. In her opinion, "a movie makes a maker" and not the other way round. Emergency is her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a compelling watch. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of herself briefing someone off the camera. Captioning the picture, she wrote: "Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice and spontaneity. That's why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do. [It] depends how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid." Also Read: Kangana Ranaut ropes in her acting guru Arvind Gaur for 'Emergency' She shares that despite all the preparation, a story or a sequence may demand that one ditch all things that were part of the prep, compelling a person to start afresh with a different approach. "If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot, yet in the last moment, you demolish that mental structure/road map/blueprint and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts, then you know how to make a movie. And if you know how to make a movie, you will know in actuality, one can't make a movie." Also Read: Kangana Ranaut continues to work despite being diagnosed with dengue In her opinion, the term film-maker is nothing but a "myth" as a story finds its true expression, and the maker is merely a vehicle. "If anything, a movie makes a maker because [the] story has its own seed and soul, which finds expression and manifests, and [a] so-called maker simply watches bewildered, enchanted."
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up? IPL founder Instagram bio sparks rumours
All eyes are on IPL founder Lalit Modi and actor Sushmita Sen ever since the former announced that he is in a relationship with the Miss Universe 1994. Now they are in the limelight for breakup rumours that are surfacing on social media. Recently, Lalit Modi changed his bio and profile picture on his Instagram handle, which led to speculation of separation from Sushmita. On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER." Also Read: Sushmita Sen enjoys Man Utd's victory over Arsenal; shares on Twitter View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi) Apart from the announcement of their relationship, he also updated his Insta account. Lalit uploaded the picture with Sushmita as profile photo and also wrote "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," in his bio. Now, he has removed the picture with Sushmita and her name from his bio. Soon after the breakup rumours, Netizens started a meme fest on Twitter. Check out some hilarious netizens' reactions. Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together -- son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018. On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Have you heard? Rewriting, renegotiating, and rebudgeting
Since most recent releases haven Sources claim Dinesh feels that the actor’s asking fee is too high, especially after the debacle of Jersey. So, they’re said to be negotiating on that too. Considering the nature of the story, the film will be high on VFX, which will consume a sizeable portion of the total budget. So, with Sasha’s high asking fee, the total cost is making the project commercially unviable. While these nagging issues are resolved, the actor is said to have allotted those dates to south director Rosshan Andrrews’s Bollywood debut. The yet-untitled film stars Sasha as an investigating officer who loses his memory in a road accident. Also Read: Have you heard? Another series for Emraan Hashmi Director wanted Even as Hrithik Roshan preps for his next, Fighter, he is also gearing up for Krrish 4. The superhero franchise is a pet project for the actor ever since his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan conceptualised it with Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), and took it forward with the Krrish films. Duggu feels that a lot has changed over the last decade, from the language of filmmaking and treatment to audience’s tastes. So, to ensure that the franchise remains relevant in the coming years, the actor is keen to rope in a director who can give it a new perspective and direction. Roshan Sr will oversee Krrish 4 to ensure that the director retains essence of the franchise. Franchise fave Yesterday, mid-day reported that Kartik Aaryan is set to work with Anurag Basu on a musical romance (Forming new associations, September 5). Now, we have it that the film in question is Aashiqui 3. Having watched Aashiqui (1990) in his growing up years, the actor feels privileged and grateful to be signed on for the third instalment. Kartik said, “I’ve been a fan of Anurag sir’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.” Anurag added, “It is my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.” This development marks Kartik’s fourth association with a franchise, after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Love Aaj Kal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also Read: Have you heard? Taking no chances Dedicated to teachers The occasion of Teachers’ Day yesterday saw the announcement of a new film, aptly titled Happy Teachers’ Day. Starring Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan, the social thriller will be helmed by Mikhil Musale, who has also scripted it along with Parinda Joshi. Even though the plotline and other details are being kept under wraps, the announcement video indicates that apart from educating, enlightening, empowering and shaping our lives, teachers can also have their own life. While the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised, the makers shared that the movie will release around Teachers’ Day 2023. An eye-opening experience To ensure that she plays the part of a sexual assault survivor in Manish Mundra’s Siya, Pooja Pandey met real-life survivors. Terming her interactions with them an ‘eye-opening experience’, the actor says, “Understanding their agony, struggle and journey has immensely helped me shape and play my character. These women are real bravehearts and their story is something the world should be aware of. Women are not weak, they are empowered and strong and to have such cases prevalent is heart-wrenching.” More trouble for Vijay-Puri film Rumours are rife that Jana Gana Mana (JGM), Vijay Deverakonda’s second film with director Puri Jagannadh, has been shelved. Sources attribute this development to the disastrous performance of their recently-released collaboration, Liger. After the action drama failed to wow audiences, it was reported that Puri and Vijay would be using their remuneration to compensate distributors. It was also said that the duo would be revisiting the script of JGM and reworking its budget before heading to Morocco for a two-and-half-month action-packed schedule. Now, news is that one of the producers has opted out despite some portions having been shot in two spells since the film’s announcement in March this year. It remains to be seen whether Puri and Vijay can salvage the director’s dream project. An ode to mothers After Vicky Kaushal worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (2018), the former’s brother is now teaming up with the latter’s mother. Sunny Kaushal plays Neetu Kapoor’s son in director Milind Dhaimade’s yet-untitled coming-of-age film revolving around the mother-son bond. Neetu, who fell in love with the script the moment she read it, reportedly said, “It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre.” Sunny shared that as soon as he read the script, he knew it is special and had to be a part of it as it pays a tribute to mothers. Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra06 September,2022 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
When small steps lead to big break
A big week lies ahead for Rashi Mal, who was seen in several web series, including Hindmata and Boygiri. She is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, which marks her third Bollywood project after Helicopter Eela (2018) and Sir (2018). She remembers auditioning for the role, hardly knowing that she would be on director Ayan Mukerji’s set two days later. “Ayan lets his actors [approach their character in their own way]. Such trust from the director puts you at ease,” shares Mal. A still from Brahmastra Also Read: Karan Johar: Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema The actor plays a comic role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led superhero drama. Working with such talented artistes has left her enriched. “The first time I met them was at Ayan’s house. Ranbir got coffee for everyone, and Alia greeted me with a warm hug. The one thing I have learnt from them is their composure in the face of so much public scrutiny. They are grounded and kind.” As she tries to find a footing in the industry, Mal is hopeful that Brahmāstra will give a boost to her career. In many ways, this is the big Bollywood break she was waiting for. “Brahmāstra is one of the biggest films to come out of India. Being a part of it already has had its payoff in terms of my growth as a person and an artiste. It will hopefully open more doors for me.” Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra06 September,2022 07:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Old-world charm for their big day
Originally, a 2020 summer wedding was on the cards. That was not to be due to the lockdown. Now, after two years of pandemic and three rounds of delays, it’s finally time for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot. A hush-hush shaadi isn’t their style; the couple are setting the stage for a big, fat wedding in Delhi, with the pre-wedding festivities kicking off on September 27. “Ali’s grandmother and cousins will fly in from Canada next week to join in the festivities. It will be a week-long affair, starting with mehendi, sangeet and cocktail, leading up to the wedding. The actor duo will also host a grand reception in the capital for their family and friends. They are expecting a turnout of about 200 guests,” reveals a source. Soon after, they will fly down to Mumbai for their next round of revelry with their industry friends. The source adds, “The plan was always to have two receptions. The Mumbai do will witness close to 450 guests, including their actor and filmmaker friends.” Also Read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Toni Servillo win at Marateale 2022, Italy The bride-to-be was keen that all functions, including their D-Day, have an old-world charm to them. Keeping the theme in mind, the couple have skipped five-star hotels, instead looking at beautiful heritage properties. “Ali and Richa have personally shortlisted five heritage properties in Mumbai and Delhi — one of them in south Mumbai — after extensive recces over the past two months. They will zero in on the final venues this weekend. The wedding will have a retro theme. They will also hire an external security agency to avoid instances of trespassing by the paparazzi. Guests will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance, thus ensuring everyone’s safety.” While the couple will have their final trousseau fittings this week, it is heard that they will wear outfits by local designers, particularly Lucknowi artisans, thus promoting their craft. Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha celebrate 7 years of 'Masaan' With Chadha shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Fazal busy with Mirzapur 3, the duo may have to forgo their honeymoon for now. “They will only take a two-week break for the prep and the functions. After the Mumbai reception, they will take the weekend off before reporting back to work.” Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra06 September,2022 07:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu