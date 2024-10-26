Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sultan of Johor Cup India hold NZ to thrilling 3 3 draw

Sultan of Johor Cup: India hold NZ to thrilling 3-3 draw

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Johor Bahru
PTI |

Gurjot Singh (6’), Rohit (17’) and Talem Priyobarta (60’) put their names on the scoresheet, while drag-flicker Jonty Elmes (17’, 32’, 45’) scored a hat-trick for New Zealand.

India players celebrate a goal against New Zealand during their Sultan of Johor Cup match yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

India colts displayed remarkable composure to finish their round-robin stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against New Zealand at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.


Gurjot Singh (6’), Rohit (17’) and Talem Priyobarta (60’) put their names on the scoresheet, while drag-flicker Jonty Elmes (17’, 32’, 45’) scored a hat-trick for New Zealand.


While India continue to lead the points table with 10 points, their fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia’s matches against Japan and Malaysia respectively later in the day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

