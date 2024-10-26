Sultan of Johor Cup: India hold NZ to thrilling 3-3 draw

Gurjot Singh (6’), Rohit (17’) and Talem Priyobarta (60’) put their names on the scoresheet, while drag-flicker Jonty Elmes (17’, 32’, 45’) scored a hat-trick for New Zealand.

India players celebrate a goal against New Zealand during their Sultan of Johor Cup match yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

India colts displayed remarkable composure to finish their round-robin stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against New Zealand at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.

While India continue to lead the points table with 10 points, their fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia’s matches against Japan and Malaysia respectively later in the day.

