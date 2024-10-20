Breaking News
India colts beat Japan in Sultan of Johor Cup

India colts beat Japan in Sultan of Johor Cup

Updated on: 20 October,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Johor
PTI

It was a high-octane match right from the start with India playing an attacking game, looking for scoring opportunities right from the start

India colts beat Japan in Sultan of Johor Cup

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India colts beat Japan in Sultan of Johor Cup
The Indian junior men’s hockey team began its campaign in the Sultan of Johor Cup with a 4-2 win over Japan here on Saturday.


Amir Ali (12’), Gurjot Singh (36’), Anand Sourabh Kushwaha (44’) and Ankit Pal (47’) scored for India’s while Tsubasa Tanaka (26’) and Rakusei Yamanaka (57’) found the net for Japan.


The win was welcomed with a big smile by legendary former India goalkeeper and junior team coach PR Sreejesh. It was a high-octane match right from the start with India playing an attacking game, looking for scoring opportunities right from the start.

