FIA inspects Red Bull cars for Set up device

FIA inspects Red Bull cars for Set-up device

Updated on: 20 October,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Austin
AFP |

Red Bull’s number one mechanic Ole Schack showed the scrutineers from the sport’s governing body how the device was installed, worked and was to be taped over to prevent its use

FIA inspects Red Bull cars for Set-up device

Pic/AFP

FIA technical inspectors visited the Red Bull garage after Friday’s opening practice at the United States Grand Prix to check on the champions’ controversial ride-height device fitted in the cars’ footwell. 


Also Read: WI coach Deitz on semis loss to NZ: Lived and died by the sword


Red Bull’s number one mechanic Ole Schack showed the scrutineers from the sport’s governing body how the device was installed, worked and was to be taped over to prevent its use.


