FIA inspects Red Bull cars for Set-up device

Red Bull’s number one mechanic Ole Schack showed the scrutineers from the sport’s governing body how the device was installed, worked and was to be taped over to prevent its use

FIA technical inspectors visited the Red Bull garage after Friday’s opening practice at the United States Grand Prix to check on the champions’ controversial ride-height device fitted in the cars’ footwell.

