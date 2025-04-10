RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: KL Rahul's knock helps Delhi seal victory by six wickets

In the run chase, DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite no stability from the other end, Delhi's premier batsman KL Rahul stood tall against RCB. Having faced 53 balls, the right-hander played an unbeaten knock of 93 runs, which was laced with seven boundaries and six maximums

Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, KL Rahul (Pic: X/@DelhiCapitals)

In the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) came victorious by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The side chased the total of 164 runs in 17.5 overs.

In the run chase, DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite no stability from the other end, Delhi's premier batsman KL Rahul stood tall against RCB.

Having faced 53 balls, the right-hander played an unbeaten knock of 93 runs, which was laced with seven boundaries and six maximums. Shouldering him was Tristan Stubbs, who stayed unbeaten on 38 runs in 23 balls, including four boundaries and a maximum.

Opening the innings of Delhi in the IPL 2025 match against Bengaluru, Faf du Plessis departed on just two runs in seven balls. He was followed by fellow opening batsman, Jake Fraser McGurk, who returned to the pavilion on seven runs off six balls.

Abhishek Porel, who came in as the Impact Player, too, was not able to garner many runs. The 22-year-old's innings came in just seven balls in which he scored seven runs, including one boundary.

Skipper Axar Patel scored 15 runs off 11 balls, including two boundaries.

RCB's star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets by conceding 26 runs in four overs. Yash Dayal and Impact Player, Suyash Sharma, too registered one wicket to their names.

Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Liam Livingstone went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against DC.

Coming to RCB's innings, Phil Salt and Tim David were the top scorers for the side. Both registered scores of 37 runs. Skipper Rajat Patidar scored 25 runs, followed by Virat Kohli (22) and Krunal Pandya (18).

DC's Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam claimed two wickets each, restricting Bengaluru to 163 runs for the loss of seven wickets.