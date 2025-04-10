With three back-to-back victories in the IPL 2025, DC will look to continue their momentum against RCB. Rajat Patidar and his men are in red-hot form in the ongoing cash-rich league, suffering just one defeat so far

Krunal Pandya, Rajat Patidar (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

Listen to this article RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Axar Patel win toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl x 00:00

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals' (DC) skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

With three back-to-back victories in the IPL 2025, DC will aim to continue their momentum against RCB. Rajat Patidar and his men are in red-hot form in the ongoing cash-rich league, having suffered just one defeat so far.

RCB's dugout will heavily rely on the form of their stalwart Virat Kohli, who is looking fine in the league. The side has managed to tick all the boxes in the four games they have played so far.

Faf du Plessis has returned to the playing XI after missing out on Delhi's previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to an injury. His inclusion has increased the strength of DC's batting lineup.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikha Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacon Bethell and Swapnil Singh.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Players: Abhishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi and Donovan Ferreira.

In the IPL 2025, CSK has received a huge blow as their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been ruled out due to an elbow injury. Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to lead the side in the remainder of the IPL 2025.

The ongoing cash-rich league has not been a good one for Chennai. Having played five matches, they have suffered four defeats and registered one victory.