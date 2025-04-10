So far in the IPL 2025, the Delhiites have played three matches and have maintained their unbeaten streak. The Bengaluru men have featured in four matches, out of which they have come victorious on three occasions and have lost one match

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Pic: X/@RCBTweets/@DelhiCapitals)

Listen to this article RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more x 00:00

The IPL 2025 has been set to enter its 24th game of the season, in which Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash against Delhi Capitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams have delivered performances in the ongoing cash-rich league and will hope to continue their winning momentum.

So far in the IPL 2025, the Delhiites have played three matches and have maintained their unbeaten streak. The Bengaluru men have featured in four matches, out of which they have come victorious on three occasions and have lost one match.

Also Read: RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

So far, no injuries have been reported from Bengaluru's dugout, but Delhi's speedster T Natarajan has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Faf du Plessis missed out on DC's previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to an injury. His feature in today's match is yet to be known.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

In the history of the IPL, both teams have had 31 encounters, out of which the "Red Army" has registered 19 victories. DC has 11 wins against RCB under its name. One match between RCB and DC ended without a result. Faf du Plessis missed out on DC's previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to an injury. His feature in today's match is yet to be known.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.