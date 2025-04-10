RCB is in their red-hot form in the ongoing IPL 2025. Their batting lineup has the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma. The IPL 2025 clash between RCB and DC promises to be a run fest for the spectators at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

After defeating Mumbai Indians (MI), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next IPL 2025 fixture. The match is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7.30 pm.

So far in IPL 2025, the Axar Patel-led DC are on an unbeaten streak and will look to continue the momentum. Delhi's batting lineup looks strong as the side comprises players such as KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abhishek Porel, apart from skipper Patel.

On the other hand, RCB is in their red-hot form in the ongoing IPL 2025. Their batting lineup has the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.

The IPL 2025 clash between RCB and DC promises to be a run fest for the spectators at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of now, the weather in Bengaluru reads to be at 32 degrees Celsius. Over the years, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been considered a high-scoring ground and with RCB's current batting form, the fans could expect to witness huge strokes from the batsmen.