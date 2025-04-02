IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar and Co. to face Gujarat's challenge

Rajat Patidar-led RCB, who have made a resounding start to this IPL with two convincing wins, will look to continue their form against Shubman Gill’s GT tonight

RCB captain Rajat Patidar (left) and Virat Kohli during their game versus CSK in Chennai recently. Pic/Getty Images

Rajat Patidar’s appointment as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, some seven weeks before the start of Season 18 of the Indian Premier League, was greeted with cautious optimism. After a string of high-profile names at the helm—from Rahul Dravid in 2008 to Faf du Plessis in 2024—Patidar was a different proposition altogether, and with not any great leadership pedigree either.

How would the 31-year-old from Indore shape up? How would he handle a franchise that is among the most popular, but which has yet to win a title after 17 tilts? How would he adjust to having Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood, among others, under his command?

Home advantage

Quite well so far, actually. RCB have made a resounding start to IPL 2025 with convincing victories in their first two outings and Patidar has been in exceptional touch, backing up 34 in the tournament’s opening game, against holders Kolkata Knight Riders, with a sparkling 51 in Chennai the other night.

Patidar was guaranteed a raucous welcome whenever he led his franchise for the first time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, no matter the results that preceded his home debut as captain. But now that he is two on two, he will bring the roof down on Wednesday evening when he strides out for the toss with Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans boss. The RCB fans, loyal and uncomplaining almost to a fault, have taken a shine to Patidar.

They also believe that for the first time in many seasons, they have a team that can mount a serious challenge for top honours. Several of their acquisitions at the November auction in Jeddah are proven performers who are aligned beautifully to the mantra of aggression that RCB are determined will be their calling card.

Foremost among them are Phil Salt, such a hit with KKR last season, and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Both have made roaring starts, one at the top of the batting tree and other with the new ball and have been instrumental in setting the tone right at the beginning in both the encounters thus far.

Gujarat, champions on debut in 2022 and runners-up the following year, have regrouped nicely from a disheartening defeat to Punjab Kings in their opener and are coming into this game on the back of a comfortable victory against Mumbai Indians.

Siraj ready for RCB battle

There is plenty of quality with bat and ball; Sai Sudharsan has been in glorious touch while Jos Buttler, at No. 3, lends a whole new dimension. In Mohammed Siraj, a long-term RCB player of the past and Prasidh Krishna, the Karnataka pacer who was the Player of the Match against MI, they have two personnel with excellent knowledge of local conditions, though it isn’t hard to guess what will be on offer—a completely partisan and buoyant home crowd, a flat deck and a smallish outfield, all of which suggest a tough night out for the bowling fraternity.

Gujarat will feel that with overseas recruits Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan also in the mix, they have most bases covered but RCB have shown they mean business this season. And a certain Virat Kohli hasn’t even hit peak form yet.