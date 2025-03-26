IPL 2025 | "I almost see it as a new chapter": Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru for three years until the end of last season, joined Delhi after the November player auction and was named deputy to captain Axar Patel

Faf du Plessis. Pic/AFP

South African veteran Faf du Plessis declared he has “lots of life left” as a franchise player but said his latest IPL move would be the last chapter of his career. The 40-year-old opener made 29 from 18 balls in a one-wicket victory for his Delhi Capitals over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Du Plessis, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru for three years until the end of last season, joined Delhi after the November player auction and was named deputy to captain Axar Patel. Du Plessis won two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, in 2018 and 2021, but is relishing a new challenge with a team still hunting for their first crown in the T20 tournament. “Lot of life left in the old dog,” Du Plessis told commentator and former England player Graeme Swann after Delhi’s nail-biting win. “New team, new challenge for me. I almost see it as a new chapter you can look forward to,” he added. “Moving from Chennai to RCB was a really good chapter. Now the last chapter of the book, for however long the pages may be, will be with my new team [DC],” Du Plessis said, who is among a list of players over 40 and still performing.

Chennai icon MS Dhoni remains a key player for his team at 43 and said “even if I’m in a wheelchair, they’ll pull me along”. India stars Virat Kohli (RCB) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) have also defied age and critics to continue playing at 36 and 37 years respectively.

