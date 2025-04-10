CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the unavailability of Gaikwad for the remainder of the IPL 2025 matches. The last time Dhoni led CSK was in the 2023 edition, which was his last season as the franchise's skipper. After his return to the captaincy role, Chennai will hope to make their campaign better

MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad suffers injury; MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain x 00:00

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out following an elbow fracture. In his absence, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take on the leadership responsibilities, yet again.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the unavailability of Gaikwad for the remainder of the IPL 2025.

Also Read: RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

"Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with fracture on elbow. MS Dhoni to take over as captain," Fleming told mediapersons on Thursday.

Gaikwad sustained the blow when he was hit by a short ball from Jofra Archer.

CSK's official X handle shared a post which read, "🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 🚨 Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS DHONI TO LEAD. 🦁 GET WELL SOON, RUTU ! ✨ 💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove🦁💛." Taking to X:

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 🚨



Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow.



MS DHONI TO LEAD. 🦁



GET WELL SOON, RUTU ! ✨ 💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/U0NsVhKlny — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2025

So far, in the IPL 2025, the CSK has not tasted much success. The side has concluded five matches, out of which they have suffered four defeats and one victory.

The last time Dhoni led CSK was in the 2023 edition, which was his last season as the franchise's skipper. After his return to the captaincy role, Chennai will hope to make their campaign better. Their recent loss came against the Punjab Kings, which they lost by 18 runs.

Chennai, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11. The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at 7.30 PM.

It will be interesting to see, in Gaikwad's absence, which is that one player, CSK's think tank, will add to strengthen their batting.