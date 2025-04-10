IPL 2025: We never look at what is the best condition for us, says Venkatesh Iyer

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the KKR vice-captain said, "If a team has to be a champion, then it has to understand that in all conditions, you have to have the combination that can do well." Having lost by four runs in their previous IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the team will look to get back on winning track

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer said that his side doesn't sweat much over the playing conditions and instead focuses on preparing to play in all the scenarios.

"We never look at what is the best condition for us. We prepare ourselves for good conditions of cricket, and that's what professional sport is about," Iyer replied when asked if the pitch in Chennai would favour KKR's spinners, especially Varun Chakravarthy.

Having lost by four runs in their previous IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KKR will look to get back on winning track ahead of the CSK match.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the KKR vice-captain said, "If a team has to be a champion, then it has to understand that in all conditions, you have to have the combination that can do well."

"We played some very good cricket even in the last game. We lost only by four runs, which goes on to show that it was an evenly-contested game," Iyer added.

The gritty left-hander feels that having the right mindset is important for him.

"I am at my best when my mindset for the game is right. When my approach towards the game is right, that has got nothing to do with the runs that I scored," he said.

"The benchmark has always been the mindset that I carry, and I feel I am carrying a very good mindset towards the game," Iyer added.

Kolkata Knight Riders will clash against Chennai Super Kings on April 11. The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at 7.30 PM.

CSK will enter the clash in the absence of its skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-hander has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

In his absence, legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to lead the side. The last time Dhoni led CSK was in the 2023 edition, which was his last season as the franchise's skipper. After his return to the captaincy role, Chennai will hope to make their campaign better. Their recent loss came against the Punjab Kings, which they lost by 18 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)