Breaking News
US suspends additional 26 pc tariff on India till July 9: White House
Govt will hang Tahawwur Rana during Bihar polls: Sanjay Raut
Centre releases first image of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana
Rana's extradition came through after he exhausted all legal avenues: NIA
Latur cops issue notices to 10 coffee shops for norms violations
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 We never look at what is the best condition for us says Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2025: We never look at what is the best condition for us, says Venkatesh Iyer

Updated on: 10 April,2025 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the KKR vice-captain said, "If a team has to be a champion, then it has to understand that in all conditions, you have to have the combination that can do well." Having lost by four runs in their previous IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the team will look to get back on winning track

IPL 2025: We never look at what is the best condition for us, says Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: We never look at what is the best condition for us, says Venkatesh Iyer
x
00:00

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer said that his side doesn't sweat much over the playing conditions and instead focuses on preparing to play in all the scenarios.


"We never look at what is the best condition for us. We prepare ourselves for good conditions of cricket, and that's what professional sport is about," Iyer replied when asked if the pitch in Chennai would favour KKR's spinners, especially Varun Chakravarthy.


Having lost by four runs in their previous IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KKR will look to get back on winning track ahead of the CSK match.


Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Venkatesh Iyer said, "If a team has to be a champion, then it has to understand that in all conditions, you have to have the combination that can do well."

Also Read: RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Kuldeep, Vipraj's spin web restrict Bengaluru to 163 runs

"We played some very good cricket even in the last game. We lost only by four runs, which goes on to show that it was an evenly-contested game," Iyer added.

The gritty left-hander feels that having the right mindset is important for him.

"I am at my best when my mindset for the game is right. When my approach towards the game is right, that has got nothing to do with the runs that I scored," he said.

"The benchmark has always been the mindset that I carry, and I feel I am carrying a very good mindset towards the game," Iyer added.

Kolkata Knight Riders will clash against Chennai Super Kings on April 11. The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at 7.30 PM.

CSK will enter the clash in the absence of its skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-hander has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

In his absence, legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to lead the side. The last time Dhoni led CSK was in the 2023 edition, which was his last season as the franchise's skipper. After his return to the captaincy role, Chennai will hope to make their campaign better. Their recent loss came against the Punjab Kings, which they lost by 18 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Venkatesh Iyer kolkata knight riders chennai super kings indian premier league IPL

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK