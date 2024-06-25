In the final round, Martins finished on top of the podium with Maini second and Correa, third with Miyata’s time penalties.The Indian finished sixth in the main race

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maini finishes 2nd in Spanish GP sprint race x 00:00

Indian racer driver Kush Maini enjoyed a good weekend at the F2 Spanish Grand Prix, as he grabbed the second spot in the sprint race. Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, suffered a wheelspin off the start with Victor Martins of BWT Alpine taking poll on the first corner.

In the final round, Martins finished on top of the podium with Maini second and Correa, third with Miyata’s time penalties.The Indian finished sixth in the main race.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever