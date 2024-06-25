Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Maini finishes 2nd in Spanish GP sprint race

Maini finishes 2nd in Spanish GP sprint race

Updated on: 26 June,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Barcelona
PTI |

Top

In the final round, Martins finished on top of the podium with Maini second and Correa, third with Miyata’s time penalties.The Indian finished sixth in the main race

Maini finishes 2nd in Spanish GP sprint race

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maini finishes 2nd in Spanish GP sprint race
x
00:00

Indian racer driver Kush Maini enjoyed a good weekend at the F2 Spanish Grand Prix, as he grabbed the second spot in the sprint race. Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, suffered a wheelspin off the start with Victor Martins of BWT Alpine taking poll on the first corner.


In the final round, Martins finished on top of the podium with Maini second and Correa, third with Miyata’s time penalties.The Indian finished sixth in the main race.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK