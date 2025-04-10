Breaking News
US suspends additional 26 pc tariff on India till July 9: White House
Govt will hang Tahawwur Rana during Bihar polls: Sanjay Raut
Centre releases first image of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana
Rana's extradition came through after he exhausted all legal avenues: NIA
Latur cops issue notices to 10 coffee shops for norms violations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Govt will hang Tahawwur Rana during Bihar polls claims Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut

Govt will hang Tahawwur Rana during Bihar polls, claims Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 10 April,2025 10:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raut also demanded that Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was captured in 2016 and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, be brought back home. India has dismissed Pakistan's accusation as concocted

Govt will hang Tahawwur Rana during Bihar polls, claims Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Listen to this article
Govt will hang Tahawwur Rana during Bihar polls, claims Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) lawmaker Sanjay Raut has called for the immediate hanging of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, following his extradition to India on Thursday. Raut further claimed that the government would carry out the execution during the Bihar state elections later this year.


Raut also demanded that Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was captured in 2016 and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, be brought back home. India has dismissed Pakistan's accusation as concocted.


According to New Delhi, Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to Pakistan. To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan to stay his execution.


Speaking to PTI, Raut said: "Rana should be immediately hanged, but he will be hanged during the Bihar polls (scheduled later this year)."

He also stated that the battle to bring Rana to India had been ongoing for 16 years, starting during the Congress government's tenure. "So no one should take the credit of bringing back Rana," Raut added.

The Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament (MP) highlighted that Rana is not the first accused to be extradited to India, pointing to the extradition of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Abu Salem as a precedent.

He also demanded the extradition of economic fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to face justice in India, PTI reported.

'Tahawwur Rana should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai'

Demanding the harshest punishment for Tahawwur Rana, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused must be executed in a public square in Mumbai as a deterrent to others with malicious intentions towards India.

"After a long wait of 16 years, he is being extradited to India… He should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai so that people who look at India with evil intentions will be left shaken," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, is a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and has been extradited to India after a prolonged legal process. Chaturvedi also expressed hope that other masterminds of the attacks, such as Hafiz Saeed and David Headley, would be brought to India and face strict punishment.

"I am hopeful that Hafiz Saeed, David Headley will also be brought to India and will be given strict punishment," she added.

Rana was convicted in the US for aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the attacks.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai terror attacks 26/11 attacks mumbai news shiv sena news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK