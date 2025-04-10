"We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India of one of the perpetrators of the terrible and horrendous terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai on 26th November 2008 which took the lives of more than 170 innocent civilians, including Israel's," said Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar

Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana. File pic

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has backed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and praised India’s "persistence in bringing the terrorists to justice", reported news agency ANI.

"We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India of one of the perpetrators of the terrible and horrendous terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai on 26th November 2008 which took the lives of more than 170 innocent civilians, including Israel's," Azar said in a video shared by the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

"I would like to thank the Government of India for its persistence in bringing the terrorists to justice," he added, according to ANI.

Earlier, former Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon also welcomed the development, calling the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused "a great development" in the ongoing global fight against terrorism.

"It is a great development for all those who feel like terrorists should be fought up to the last point... Knowing how terrible the terror attack was for India and the people of Mumbai, I think it is a great development, on top of a tragedy that we had to face," Carmon said, according to ANI.

Reflecting on the longstanding Israel-India cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, he stated, "Israel has always been with India in the fight against terrorism, and there is no one conversation or interview where we don't mention that India, like Israel, is suffering with terrorist attacks – unfortunately. Mumbai's 26/11 was definitely a terrible, terrible tragedy."

"I'm sure India and Israel will continue to cooperate in fighting terrorism. We signed an agreement many years ago, and I'm sure both countries will continue cooperating. Extradition is a huge development, an important diplomatic and judicial victory for India; I can say so without any doubt. I want to congratulate the Prime Minister and all necessary External Affairs Ministers for this," Carmon added.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was previously convicted in the United States for aiding the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Following the US Supreme Court’s clearance of his extradition, India’s National Investigation Agency is set to take custody of him upon his arrival.

The Centre has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

(With ANI inputs)