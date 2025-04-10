A Delhi court has received the trial records of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks ahead of its alleged mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana's arrival in India from the US

Tahawwur Rana, a co-conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to arrive in India today. This follows the departure of a multi-agency Indian team from the United States on a special flight with him on Wednesday. File Pic

On Thursday, the key accused in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, will be brought to India on a special flight after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

AS per PTI, the records were recently received by the court of District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav, following his order on January 28, directing the staff of a Mumbai court to send the documents.

The judge had issued this directive in response to an application from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi, which sought the retrieval of the records from Mumbai.

The trial court records had been previously transferred to Mumbai due to the involvement of multiple cases linked to the 26/11 attacks in both cities.

In a setback to Rana, a US court had earlier ruled that the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman could be extradited to India where is wanted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

Rana, 64, is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Tihar jail after reaching India Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the US, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India, prison sources said on Wednesday. Necessary preparations have been made for lodging him in jail and the prison authorities will wait for the court order, they said. Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application. A multi-agency team has gone to the US to bring him to India, according to officials. (With PTI inputs)