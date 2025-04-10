Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Not going on strike, we are just following BMC order, say Water tanker operators; New India Co-operative Bank scam probe unearths NPAs and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Water tankers queue up at a filling station near Metro Cinema at Marine Lines on April 9. Pic/Shadab Khan

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Mumbai: Not going on strike, we are just following BMC order, say Water tanker operators

While the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) will cease operations from Thursday over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) directive to borewell owners to either obtain licences from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) or shut shop, MWTA General Secretary Rajesh Thakur told mid-day, “We are not going on strike. We are just following the BMC’s order. The deadline given by the civic body [for well owners to get CGWA licences] will end on Thursday, so we will stop operating tankers to avoid legal complications.” Read more.

New India Co-operative Bank scam probe unearths NPAs

More than 2000 accounts linked to the New India Cooperative Bank scam have turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has said. EOW conducted a preliminary enquiry into these NPA accounts following a complaint by an account holder. The complainant alleges that nearly Rs 400 crore worth of loans have turned into NPAs. Read more.

Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge closure soon, but key foot-bridge still incomplete

All traffic plans are in place for motorists ahead of the Elphinstone Bridge closure—but what about pedestrians? A crucial foot overbridge (FOB), meant to connect Parel (Central Railway) and Prabhadevi (Western Railway), has been left incomplete by Central Railway (CR). It ends abruptly mid-air, leaving commuters stranded with no direct east-west crossing as the road bridge is set to shut. Read more.

IPL 2025: Unbeaten Delhi Capitals look to seal victory vs in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru

A third of the way into the league phase of Season 18 of the IPL, only one team boasts an all-win record. That will be on the line when Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a heavyweight clash on Thursday night that will test the resolve and character of both sides. Read more.

Riteish Deshmukh begins second schedule of Raja Shivaji, builds Raigad fort replica in Mumbai

Historical dramas seem to have caught the attention of many filmmakers. Months after Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava gave Bollywood the year’s first blockbuster, Riteish Deshmukh is giving shape to Raja Shivaji, a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor, who will direct and star in the ambitious period drama, took it on floors in February. Now, Deshmukh has called action on the second schedule that is being conducted at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. Read more.