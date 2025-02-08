CM Fadnavis dubbed former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal an "icon of corruption"

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed happiness over the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections 2025, and said that the people of the national capital showed they will not tolerate "politics of falsehood" any more, reported the PTI.

CM Fadnavis also dubbed former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal an "icon of corruption".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form a government in Delhi, with the latest poll figures by the Election Commission showing the saffron party winning 41 out of the total 70 assembly seats and leading on seven, while the AAP has so far bagged 21 and is leading on one seat.

Talking to reporters in Maharashtra's Pune, CM Fadnavis said, "I am happy that after a gap of 27 years, the BJP has been re-elected in Delhi. People of Delhi proved that they won't tolerate politics of falsehood. They voted for the BJP by keeping faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision," according to the PTI.

"Arvind Kejriwal is an icon of corruption, but people in Delhi decided to support Modiji. Even Marathi people residing in Delhi voted for Modiji," he said.

He also expressed confidence that the "ek hain toh safe hain" (united we are together) slogan would work throughout the country in future.

"It has already been witnessed in Maharashtra, Haryana and now in Delhi and this will continue to work," the CM added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday credited the BJP's performance in the Delhi assembly elections 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, and said "falsehood" has been defeated, reported the PTI.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, said after Maharashtra, voters in Delhi have also reposed their faith in the BJP's leadership.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former Maharashtra CM said impediments in Delhi's development have been cleared.

He said voters also taught the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a lesson which made false claims that the Constitution was in danger.

"This is the magic of PM Modi's guarantees," Eknath Shinde said, adding, "Falsehood has been defeated and the voters have stood by truth."

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar also congratulated PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Ajit Pawar expressed confidence that with the formation of a "double-engine" government in both Delhi and at the Centre, the city’s development would accelerate, fulfilling the dreams of Delhiites for a better city with better infrastructure, clean water, quality education, and healthcare.

(with PTI inputs)