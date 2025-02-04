The decision comes after BJP MLA Suresh Dhas levelled allegations against Munde a few days ago

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday set up a three-member inquiry panel to investigate alleged discrepancies in the allocation of Rs 877 crore by the Beed district planning committee when his cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde was the guardian minister, PTI reported.

Ahead of the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai, Munde, who is under fire from the opposition over Beed sarpanch murder, met Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP. The details of the meeting were not available.

According to PTI, the panel's investigation will cover the administrative approvals granted for projects under the district planning committee for 2023-24 and 2024-25 when Munde, a prominent NCP leader from Beed, was the guardian minister.

As per PTI sources close to Pawar, the committee will review all approved works and scrutinise their technical clearances, commencement orders, and fund allocations in the years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

PTI Sources said that the inquiry committee has since convened at the district collector's office in Beed and sought records of all works undertaken over the past two years.

In a post on X, activist Anjali Damania said Dharashiv deputy collector Santosh Bhor would chair the committee, which will include M K Bhange, additional director of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, and Jalna district planning officer Sunil Suryawanshi.

She said that the team had been tasked with examining the status of approved works, the technical clearances granted to them, and the distribution of funds. The inquiry team must submit its report within a week, as per the directive issued by State Secretary Sushma Kambli, PTI reported.

The panel was set up following the first meeting of the district planning body chaired by Pawar on January 30. After this meeting, a decision was made to investigate the approval of works worth Rs 877 crore undertaken in Beed in the last two years.

The opposition has been mounting pressure for Munde's resignation after the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, as his close associate Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case related to the murder, PTI reported.



(With inputs from PTI)