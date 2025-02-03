The activist accused the state government of failing to act against the NCP leader, whose close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in an extortion case related to the murder in Beed district, and alleged that the minister's political influence has protected him

Activist Anjali Damania. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article Beed Sarpanch murder: Justice impossible till Munde remains minister, says activist Anjali Damania x 00:00

Activist Anjali Damania on Monday said justice would not be possible in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case as long as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde remains a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damania claimed that she has gathered crucial evidence and will make information regarding Munde public at a press conference on Tuesday.

The activist accused the state government of failing to act against the NCP Minister, whose close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in an extortion case related to the Beed Sarpanch murder probe, and alleged that the minister's political influence has protected him.

Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm operating a windmill project in the region.

Seven persons have been arrested in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, while one person is absconding. Three persons, including Karad, have been held in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch’s murder. Karad has also been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The activist said, “There can be no justice in the Deshmukh murder case as long as Munde continues to be in the state cabinet. I had given the government a four-day ultimatum to remove him from the cabinet, but it has not taken any action against him. I have gathered crucial evidence during this period and will make significant information regarding Munde public at a press conference on Tuesday.”

Damania said she met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar a few days ago and claimed since Munde is close to them, no action was being taken against him, stated PTI.

She also questioned Munde’s role in governance, saying he was unfit to be a minister.

“I do not accept Munde as a minister. If people who promote terror, commit atrocities, and provide special treatment to people like Walmik Karad, we cannot accept that," she declared.

Damania further claimed that she had previously presented evidence of corruption against key leaders.

"I have already exposed the coal scam, black money transactions, and how government companies were exploited for the benefit of a minister. I have shown their land holdings, financial dealings, and close connections with Walmik Karad. I will present substantial evidence of corruption tomorrow involving the misuse of government machinery by a minister," she claimed without revealing the minister's name.

Damania said she plans to take the evidence she has gathered to Bhagwangad and demand the religious leadership of the Vanjari community to withdraw their support for Munde, reported PTI.

"I will present this evidence at Bhagwangad, and if they find it credible, they should demand his resignation. If this happens, Maharashtra will salute Bhagwangad,” she said.

Apart from Munde, Karad and the other accused in the Beed Sarpanch murder case belong to the Vanjari community.

"I urge Namdev Shastri Maharaj (spiritual leader of the community) to intervene on behalf of the Deshmukh family. If Namdev Shastri Maharaj truly supports the Deshmukh family, he should remove the obstacles preventing justice. The biggest obstacle is Munde. Bhagwangad must now ensure his resignation. Only then the Deshmukh family will get justice,” the activist said.

(With inputs from PTI)