Walmik Karad, an accused in the case had surrendered before the police in Pune on Tuesday. File Pic/PTI

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Beed sarpanch murder case, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

According to the PTI, the SIT will be headed by Crime Investigation Department's (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, said an order issued by the state Home department.

Other members of the team are Anil Gujar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID,;Vijaysingh Jonwal, Assistant Police Inspector of local crime branch, Beed; Mahesh Vighne, PSI of local crime branch, Beed; Anand Shinde, PSI of Kej Police Station; ASI Tulshiram Jagtap; and police constables Manoj Wagh, Chandrakant Kalkute, Balasaheb Ahankare and Santosh Gitte, the order said, as per the PTI.

Won't tolerate 'gunda raj', nobody will be spared, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned that 'gunda raj' will not be tolerated and nobody will be spared in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that he had a telephonic conversation with Santosh Deshmukh's brother and assured him that justice will prevail in the case.

"I spoke with the brother of late Santosh Deshmukh and told him that he should not be worried. Until the guilty are hanged to death, the police will continue to do their duty," the chief minister said, according to the PTI.

"All individuals involved in the Beed case will face prosecution. We will not tolerate 'gunda raj' (rule of criminals). Those trying to take law into their own hands or extort residents will be met with strict consequences. The police are currently pursuing the suspects who are at large. Nobody will be spared. We will find them," he said, as per the PTI.

Earlier, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune.

Four persons were earlier arrested in the murder case, while Karad was named as a wanted accused in the extortion case.

The CM said that rigorous action will be taken against all the culprits involved in the case.

"Come what may, all the culprits will be found out," he said.

