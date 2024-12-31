Congress spokesperson Atul Londe criticised the state government for its failure to apprehend the accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh

Walmik Karad. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sarpanch murder: Police failed to arrest Walmik Karad, CM must resign, says Congress x 00:00

Congress on Tuesday said that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the police failed to arrest Walmik Karad, an accused in an extortion case linked to Beed sarpanch murder case, until he surrendered.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londe criticised the state government for its failure to apprehend the accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district in Maharashtra.

Despite 20 days passing, the accused had not been caught by the police or CID until they voluntarily surrendered.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune. Four persons were earlier arrested in the murder case, while Karad was named as a wanted accused in the extortion case.

Londe stated that it was a clear example of police failure, especially considering Maharashtra's once-proud law enforcement reputation.

He pointed out that while the police force is still capable, political interference has weakened their morale and effectiveness.

“It is a shame that the accused turned himself in, yet the police couldn’t catch him. It reflects poorly on the state’s police force,” Atul Londe said.

He also raised questions on the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the recent failure to maintain law and order exposed the limitations of his leadership.

"What right does Devendra Fadnavis have to continue in his position? Seven murders occurred in Nagpur in just seven days. He should resign," Londe said.

The Beed murder case has also sparked internal criticism from the ruling party's own members. Some BJP legislators have referred to the escalating crime situation in Beed as "Gangs of Wasseypur," a reference to the infamous film.

Londe urged for decisive action against the political forces that have allowed organised crime to flourish in the region under their patronage.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned that 'gunda raj' will not be tolerated and nobody will be spared in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said that he had a telephonic conversation with Santosh Deshmukh's brother and assured him that justice will prevail in the case.