Becomes only police station in state to have large solar panel on terrace, even as other stations are in various stages of renovation. The previous Parksite police station in Vikhroli East was built on a drain and nestled at the base of a hill. During the monsoons, rainwater would seep in and damage case files

The new G+1 structure is the state’s first ISO-certified green police station. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

While police stations across Mumbai are being revamped or relocated to tackle outdated infrastructure, Parksite in Vikhroli East has quietly stolen the show—it has become Maharashtra’s first ISO-certified green police station. Equipped with a large solar panel on its terrace, Parksite has set a benchmark in sustainability even as others like Vakola, Khar, and Marine Drive continue to grapple with cramped spaces, poor facilities, or incomplete upgrades.

From flooded case files and mosquito-infested toilets to an eco-friendly structure boasting modern amenities, Parksite police station’s transformation marks a rare success story amid the city’s patchy police infrastructure overhaul.

Parksite: Maharashtra’s green police station

The previous Parksite police station in Vikhroli East was built on a drain and nestled at the base of a hill. During the monsoons, rainwater would seep in and damage case files. “The entire station would flood, ruining crucial documents,” recalled an officer.



Old Parksite police station in Vikhroli East. Pic/Sayeed Sameer Abedi

“There was no place to sit. The toilet was a mess. Infrastructure was pathetic... we don’t want to remember those days,” said another officer. “Health issues were common due to unhygienic conditions. There was no space to park police vehicles. Mosquitoes were a constant menace,” added another cop, requesting anonymity.

After persistent follow-ups by Senior Inspector Santosh Ghatekar, and with the intervention of Special Commissioner Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner (Admin), the station was shifted to a new, eco-friendly building.

A total of 32 police officers and 154 constables shifted to the new building before the monsoon, carrying case files with them. The new G+1 structure is Maharashtra’s first ISO-certified green police station, powered entirely by solar panels. “We are even setting up a zonal cyber hub here,” said Zonal DCP Vijaykant Sagar.

Vakola: Finally, a proper station

After years of challenges, the Vakola police have finally received a new police station. The previous building, constructed in 1978, was located in the MHADA colony near the Western Express Highway in Santacruz East.



The previous building, constructed in 1978, was located in the MHADA Colony (right) The new police station is located on Mumbai police-owned land at CST Road, Vakola. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The jurisdiction of the Vakola police covers a population of approximately five lakh residents. The new police station, almost ready for occupation, is located on Mumbai police-owned land at CST Road, next to the Forensic Laboratory in Kalina. It is equipped with modern facilities, addressing long-standing issues faced by personnel at the old station.

For years, officers at Vakola police station struggled with poor infrastructure and lack of space. The previous facility was rented, with the police department paying monthly rent to MHADA. The station operated out of 10 flats in a residential society, causing operational challenges.

Currently, around 150 constables and 35 officers, including the senior police inspector, work in double shifts. Issues like water leakage, disputes with society members, and limited parking have severely affected operations. The police station is located on the ground floor, while the upper three floors are occupied by residents.

Senior Inspector Prakash Khandekar said, “The Vakola police station is situated within a housing society that lacks a separate compound. We also face space constraints for parking and storing seized vehicles. However, we now have a new station with all necessary facilities. It is a ground-plus-two-storey structure. Additionally, a separate building is being constructed behind it for IPS-level staff quarters.” “In the next to three months, the new police station will be operational,” he added.

Khar: Back to base, but better

One of the busiest stations in the West Region, Khar police station was once housed in a small shed. It was later moved to a building meant for a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run veterinary hospital, but that structure lacked basic amenities like an elevator—creating difficulties for senior citizens.



The under-construction Khar police station (right) Khar police station is set to move back to its original location where a swanky multi-storey building stands now. Pics/Ashish Raje

There were also severe water shortages, prompting the senior inspector to spend from his own pocket for water supply. Now, the Khar police station is set to move back to their original location, into a swanky multi-storey building. “Once we shift, the veterinary hospital will start functioning here,” an officer said.

Marine Drive: Shifting to a new location

The Marine Drive police station, which had been functioning from a British-era barracks in South Mumbai, is now being relocated to a nearby building. However, officers told mid-day that they deserve a larger facility.



The police station had been functioning from a British-era barracks (right) The police station is now being relocated to a nearby building. Pics/Sayeed Sameer Abedi

“We are being pushed into a space where manoeuvring police vehicles will be difficult,” said an officer requesting anonymity. “People prefer shifting to a bigger building, but we are being squeezed into a small structure where we will face multiple difficulties operating,” the officer added.

The colonial-era structure will be razed to make way for upscale apartments for senior IAS/IPS officers—even as the dilapidated government quarters for constables pose a safety threat to their occupants.

Personnel at the Mankhurd, Kanjurmarg, Govandi and Kherwadi police stations, among others, are still waiting to be relocated to much better premises.

Kherwadi police station

The Kherwadi police station, like its Vakola counterpart, operates out of rented premises in a MHADA colony. It currently occupies 20 rooms and has been functioning under severe space constraints. Despite efforts, the department has yet to find a suitable location for a new facility.



Kherwadi police station operates out of rented premises in MHADA colony. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Around 100 constables and 30 officers work in double shifts. According to sources, many officers have declined postings here due to the heavy workload. The staff is frequently deployed for bandobast duties, and the area sees frequent accidents, especially on the highway.

Senior Inspector Kavidas Jambhle said, “This is one of the oldest police stations, built in 1965. We urgently need a new space. Though the department is actively searching, no suitable site has been identified within our jurisdiction. A BMC-owned plot was located, but it hasn’t been finalised yet.”

“We lack adequate space for parking and for storing seized materials and vehicles. We hope a new police station will be sanctioned soon,” he added.

Mankhurd: Worst infrastructure

The Mankhurd police station, part of the East region’s Trombay division, operates out of 30 rooms spread across three floors in an SRA building at Lallubhai Compound.



Mankhurd police station operates from an SRA building. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

The station houses 229 personnel, including 33 officers. Due to the unhygienic surroundings, many officers are forced to cover their noses or use camphor to mask the stench. “Not just air pollution—we deal with dust, frequent headaches, nausea, and other issues,” Senior Inspector Madhu Ghorpade said.

The station, which handles mostly low-profile cases from the surrounding chawls, is flanked by a drain and a creek. “The drain is choked with plastic bags. During high tide, seawater floods the area, polluting the surroundings and making it unbearable. It’s nauseating and causes unnecessary mental stress,” Ghorpade said.

In addition to environmental issues, Mankhurd police station has been at odds with the housing society, which recently suspended lift services, hampering operations. “We had to use the stairs, but after a meeting, the issue was resolved. They can’t cut our lift access—we pay R650 per room per month for 30 rooms,” Ghorpade said.

Govandi police station

The lush greenery surrounding the Govandi police station will soon face the axe to build a swanky new facility, according to an officer.

The greenery around the Govandi police station will soon face the axe, according to a police officer. Pic/Sayeed Sameer Abedi

“The life of this building is over—most walls are peeling. We are now shifting to a nearby defunct BEST depot building. Repairs are underway, and we hope to move before May ends,” the officer said.

“The current structure is dilapidated. Soil testing has been conducted, and a contract has been awarded for constructing a multi-storey police station here,” the officer added.

Kanjurmarg police station

The Kanjurmarg police station—located in the East region’s Bhandup division—was established in 1987, during a period when Mumbai was grappling with intense gang wars.



Kanjurmarg police station was established in 1987. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

The station was set up in an asbestos-shed structure that had previously functioned as a BMC school. Half of the building was handed over to the Mumbai police to help combat rising crime, especially as notorious shooters sought refuge in nearby chawls. Sources say the then police commissioner had requested the BMC to allow a full-fledged police station in the Salt Pan area to strengthen the police presence.

However, to date, the station has no compound wall. Officers said they must remain extremely cautious while handling criminals. “They could escape police custody, as there is no secure compound,” said an officer. “We too deserve improved infrastructure for better policing,” another officer added.