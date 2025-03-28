East-west connector is expected to open in May this year after 14-year delay, but long-suffering residents now dread more jams

The under-construction bridge at Vikhroli West, which is expected to be completed by May. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Vikhroli East-West connector, expected to open by May 2025, is set to ease connectivity but may also trigger massive traffic congestion on both sides of the bridge. The bridge, which links the Eastern Express Highway to LBS Road, is expected to create bottlenecks at the Vikhroli station road junction and Tagore Nagar, as vehicles from both directions converge, leading to long queues and jams.

The bridge and its delays

For years, Vikhroli residents have struggled with poor east-west connectivity, relying on detours through Ghatkopar or Kanjurmarg. The project, initiated in 2018, faced significant delays due to land acquisition and rehabilitation issues. Originally planned after the closure of the level crossing gate in 2011, the bridge’s cost has now ballooned to Rs 100 crore due to design modifications recommended by IIT experts.

Traffic concerns

Residents worry that the new connector will worsen congestion, with vehicles heading in multiple directions—towards Thane, Kannamwar Nagar, Ghatkopar and Tagore Nagar—creating a traffic snarl at peak hours.

Official Speak

“Concerns have been raised after the completion of the new Vikhroli bridge. The landings on both the east and west sides of the structure are expected to be sensitive points. In both instances, we have written to the BMC to initiate the process of setting up a signalised junction at these locations to prevent issues. We are also in consultation with the BMC to explore additional decongestion measures at the landing points,” said a traffic official from the Ghatkopar traffic branch.

Residents voice their concerns

Ganesh Mahabal Shetty, Activist, who first highlighted the issue in a letter to the Chief Minister’s Office

“There are two issues I have taken up. It is crucial to ensure that the Vikhroli East bridge allows direct access to the Eastern Express Highway. Vehicles should not have to use the service roads; instead, they should be able to continue directly on the bridge towards their destination. This design will significantly reduce congestion at the Tagore Nagar junction and resolve a major traffic bottleneck in the area. These small but significant measures, if not implemented in time, will lead to severe traffic problems across the entire Eastern Express Highway corridor. Secondly, the internal roads in Tagore Nagar are very narrow, causing significant traffic congestion, especially with the ongoing bridge construction work in Vikhroli West. The situation is expected to worsen once construction is completed, as the Eastern Express Highway will likely face severe traffic jams due to the bottleneck created by the narrow roads in Tagore Nagar. To mitigate this issue and ensure smooth traffic flow, I request that the road widening project for Tagore Nagar and its connecting roads be expedited. The widening of these roads is crucial to prevent potential traffic jams and ensure safe and efficient travel for residents and commuters.”

Jayant Dandekar, Local activist

“We’ve raised concerns with traffic authorities well in advance. The issue will be severe on both sides, with a skywalk and Metro alignment in the west and the Eastern Express Highway in the east.”

Robert D’Souza, Vikhroli resident

“Once the bridge opens, the LBS junction and Tagore Nagar area will turn into a mess with vehicles crisscrossing from three directions.”

Mario Jose Rodrigues, Vikhroli resident and former chairman of the Bombay Catholic Sabha’s Vikhroli unit

“Traffic signals are a must on the east side due to peak-hour congestion. Authorities must act now to avoid last-minute chaos.”