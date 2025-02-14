Ongoing revamp inconveniencing commuters, who appeal to the railways to clear debris and remove barricades as soon as work is over to avoid any untoward incident on high-density platform No. 1. The MRVC is in the process of expediting the work of building foundations and clearing the debris.

Passengers jostle for space owing to construction activities on platform one of Ghatkopar station last Friday. The situation was the same as of February 13

Extreme barricades set up for development work at Ghatkopar station are leading to crowding, which could have tragic consequences for commuters, on the narrow edge of platform one. The debris of the demolished stone ramp of the foot overbridge is also lying in heaps, occupying crucial space on the platform at the south end of the station. Railways has been upgrading the station following a series of mid-day reports highlighting how it had turned into a disaster zone, as it also serves commuters travelling on the Mumbai Metro Line 1.

This newspaper had highlighted in a front-page report in its August 30, 2019, edition, ‘Next disaster arriving on platform no. 1’ on how Ghatkopar station had become a death trap. Manoj Kotak, then-MP of Mumbai North East, followed up on the issue with Piyush Goyal, the then-railway minister. Goyal at a public function on September 13, 2019, directed railway officials to come up with an elaborate plan and upgrade the station.



The pile of debris on platform one of Ghatkopar station

The Ghatkopar station upgrade by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is now at a crucial stage and once it is complete, the difference will be automatically felt as the project involves a seven-point plan of multiple bridges and interconnected elevated decks. While phase one of the project is already complete, the works closer to the Mumbai Metro station that fall under phase two of the project have now begun. The ongoing works and related barricades have, however, become a source of inconvenience and commuters have appealed to the Railways to remain alert and clear debris and remove barricades as soon as the work is over to avoid any untoward incident as the platform is heavily used.



An aerial view of the narrowed-down platform

As per a passenger survey and analysis conducted by the MRVC and Wilbur Smith Associates, a consulting firm specialising in transportation infrastructure, a few years ago, Ghatkopar has one of the highest density of passengers. This is because it caters to the Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 crowds as well. “The crowds at Ghatkopar are increasing by the day. The number of passengers has doubled since the opening of Aqua Line 3 at Marol, Red Line 7 at Andheri station and Yellow Line 2A at DN Nagar,” another commuter, Sukesh Joshi, said. “Train services should start at Ghatkopar station, as is the case with Andheri station, to manage crowds on Central Railway,” Vidyasagar Jagadeeshan, an activist, said.

Railway Speak

The MRVC is in the process of expediting the work of building foundations and clearing the debris. “We sincerely acknowledge the inconvenience caused to passengers during these essential upgrades. Despite operational challenges, including limited working hours due to running train traffic, we remain committed to expediting and completing the station improvement works at the earliest while ensuring public safety and convenience,” MRVC Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said. He added, “To provide better amenities and ensure passenger convenience, phase II station improvement work is actively underway at Ghatkopar station.”

Key activities in progress

Elevated deck foundation work at platform 1: The ongoing foundation work will be completed within the next two days, after which the barricading will be removed at the earliest possible.

Subsequent pile foundation for the elevated deck: This work will commence tonight on platform 1.

Pile foundation work for a 12m-wide south FOB: Later, the pile foundation for the 12-metre-wide south foot overbridge (FOB) on platform 1 will be undertaken. The work is expected to be completed within the next two months.