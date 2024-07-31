MRVC ensures commuter convenience with ongoing Ghatkopar station improvements”

Inauguration of the escalator with RFP and GRP staff of Ghakopar station

Listen to this article Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station x 00:00

The Railways earlier this week opened yet another escalator that would serve platforms two and three at Ghatkopar station. With this now, three of the six escalators at Ghatkopar station have been thrown open. mid-day has been highlighting the issue of the Ghatkopar station upgrade which is expected to be complete by April 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One escalator that would now serve platforms two and three and the new bridge has been thrown open to the public. Work on phase two of the station is also on track and will be expedited after the monsoon,” Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC), Chief Spokesperson Sunil Udasi said.

As per the plan, a total of six escalators have been planned for installation at Ghatkopar station. Of the six, two were opened for the public on July 4 at the station's east side circulating area. They were inaugurated by the station’s Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), staff. The latest was inaugurated by railway staff and Zonal Railway User Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member Ketan Shah. Shah said the new escalators would go a long way in helping commuters as it serves two platforms simultaneously.

The Ghatkopar station upgrade by MRVC is at a crucial stage. Once completed, the improvements will be evident, as the project includes a comprehensive seven-point plan with multiple bridges and interconnected elevated decks. Phase two, the most critical phase near the metro station, involves constructing 12-metre wide foot over bridges at the CSMT and Kalyan ends, a 300-metre long and eight-metre wide elevated deck interconnecting all existing foot over bridges at the station. This phase also includes numerous double-discharge staircases, escalators, and elevators. The work is expected to be completed by April 2027.