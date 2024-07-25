Mumbai: 250 more local services in the next five years

Minister says this will be made possible by segrega-tion of suburban and outstation lines

Commuters attempt to board a local train at Kurla station. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Announcing a plan to reduce the headway of trains by 30 seconds, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, for the first time, set a deadline for improving suburban services in Mumbai. He unveiled a blueprint that stated the Railways would accommodate 250 more services in the next five years through various ongoing projects such as advanced cab signalling, additional rail corridors, and more termini, while reducing the headway from 180 seconds to 150 seconds.

Vaishnaw further elaborated that there are 10 projects aimed at boosting capacity. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Though work has been ongoing, it is the first time Vaishnaw has spoken in detail about the complex Mumbai suburban network, providing clarity on deadlines and project timelines. “Currently, there are 1,394 suburban services on WR carrying 3.5 million passengers and 1,810 suburban services on CR carrying 4 million passengers, totalling 3,204 services and 7.5 million passengers. The goal is to add a minimum of 250 services in the next five years. Projects are already underway to achieve this,” Vaishnaw said.

He further elaborated that there are 10 projects aimed at boosting capacity. “These include the segregation of suburban and outstation corridors, avoiding cross-movement of trains, and reducing the headway of trains from the existing 180 seconds to 150 seconds (30 seconds) by implementing cab signalling (Communications-based Train Control - CBTC). This will allow us to add a minimum of 250 services per day to the overall Mumbai system and build more outstation termini,” he said. “This is in addition to parallel projects such as the upcoming Mumbai Metro network and the Coastal Road, which will significantly alleviate public transport issues for Mumbaikars,” he added.

Works underway

WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra said a proposal for CBTC between Churchgate and Virar was being finalised to be sent to the railway board for approval. Central Railway officials said in addition to 250 suburban services, there will also be an addition of 100 mail express trains. General Manager Ram Karan Yadav said that works were in various stages on the Kurla-Parel fifth and sixth line corridor. Once ready, it will ease the pressure. Works are also on at Panvel and Kurla LTT, which is being converted into a mega terminus.

Jogeshwari & Vasai Terminus

Misra stated that work on an outstation train terminus at Jogeshwari was already underway, with plans to commission it within this financial year. It will serve eight pairs of trains. There are also plans to build a terminus at Vasai for outstation trains.